LONDON Aug 24 The cost to insure bank debt remained near record highs and shares were anaemic as markets awaited the outcome of a European Central Bank dollar tender that could provide clues about lenders' ability to fund themselves.

The Markit iTraxx senior financials index, which covers 25 European banks and insurers and the cost of insuring their debt, widened slightly to 257 basis points on Wednesday morning, close to the record wide level of 260 reached on Tuesday.

The index tracking banks' subordinated debt also gapped out by 6 basis points to 456, another all-time wide.

The scrutiny over European banks' ability to access dollar funding has also put bank shares under relentless pressure in the past two weeks.

One unidentified euro-zone bank borrowed $500 million in one-week money from the ECB last week, in the first instance that the central bank's facility was tapped since February, fuelling worries about bank funding.

The ECB will put out the results of this week's tender at 0900 GMT.

Bank shares hovered near a two-year low on Wednesday, with the DJ STOXX European bank index at 134.27 points at 0854 GMT, just above a two-year low of 132.8 reached last week.

A retrenchment by U.S. money market funds in recent weeks, spooked by European banks' exposure to some of the region's debt-laden and troubled economies, has raised fears of a funding crunch. Many European banks rely on short-term borrowing to fund their operations.

If unable to find this kind of dollar financing in the market, they can turn to less attractive sources of dollar liquidity, such as the facilities provided by the ECB -- but this is seen as a sign of funding strains.

These worries could spiral further if the ECB's offering of dollar liquidity on Wednesday shows more banks accessing this funding. (Reporting by Sarah White and Adam Parry)