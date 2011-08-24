LONDON Aug 24 The cost to insure bank debt
remained near record highs and shares were anaemic as markets
awaited the outcome of a European Central Bank dollar tender
that could provide clues about lenders' ability to fund
themselves.
The Markit iTraxx senior financials index, which covers 25
European banks and insurers and the cost of insuring their debt,
widened slightly to 257 basis points on Wednesday morning, close
to the record wide level of 260 reached on Tuesday.
The index tracking banks' subordinated debt also gapped out
by 6 basis points to 456, another all-time wide.
The scrutiny over European banks' ability to access dollar
funding has also put bank shares under relentless pressure in
the past two weeks.
One unidentified euro-zone bank borrowed $500 million in
one-week money from the ECB last week, in the first instance
that the central bank's facility was tapped since February,
fuelling worries about bank funding.
The ECB will put out the results of this week's tender at
0900 GMT.
Bank shares hovered near a two-year low on Wednesday, with
the DJ STOXX European bank index at 134.27 points at
0854 GMT, just above a two-year low of 132.8 reached last week.
A retrenchment by U.S. money market funds in recent weeks,
spooked by European banks' exposure to some of the region's
debt-laden and troubled economies, has raised fears of a funding
crunch. Many European banks rely on short-term borrowing to fund
their operations.
If unable to find this kind of dollar financing in the
market, they can turn to less attractive sources of dollar
liquidity, such as the facilities provided by the ECB -- but
this is seen as a sign of funding strains.
These worries could spiral further if the ECB's offering of
dollar liquidity on Wednesday shows more banks accessing this
funding.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Adam Parry)