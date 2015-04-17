NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. banks are reporting that
companies are tapping more of their credit lines to fund hiring
and expand their businesses, a promising sign for the economy.
Commercial borrowers are using two or three percentage
points more of their credit lines than they were a year ago,
reaching levels not seen since before the financial crisis was
at its height in 2009, senior officials at a number of major
banks said in interviews and on conference calls this week.
Companies are using the funds for a variety of things, from
boosting manufacturing capacity to investing in new businesses
and building inventory as customer demand increases.
"Confidence is back," said Laura Oberst, an executive vice
president at Wells Fargo & Co who oversees commercial
banking for the central U.S. region. "It's fragile still, but
stronger than I've seen it since the meltdown of 2008."
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman could not immediately provide a
bank-wide utilization rate for commercial and industrial
borrowers, but said it has gone up a few percentage points over
the past year.
Bank of America Corp Chief Financial Officer Bruce
Thompson said commercial and industrial borrowers were using
"in the high 30s" percent of their credit lines last quarter,
the highest in six years and up from a range "in the very low
30s" during the recession. The bank declined to comment on where
levels stood a year ago.
The increased usage represented about $1 billion worth of
loan growth over the past year in Bank of America's commercial
lending business, Thompson told reporters on a conference call
on Wednesday.
While companies in distress - such as energy companies hit
by the plunging oil price - often use lines of credit for
emergency funding, that was not where most of the demand for
Bank of America funds was coming from, Thompson said. Bank of
America is the second largest U.S. bank by assets.
At JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank,
corporate borrowers were using 34 percent of credit the bank
extended to them last quarter, up 2.8 percentage points from a
year earlier and 4 percentage points higher than in all of 2013.
Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said it was the highest
utilization rate since 2009.
Even banks that have not seen customers using more of their
credit lines, such as USBancorp, are seeing some encouraging
signs.
Companies have asked the Minneapolis-based regional bank to
increase their lines of credit, and USBancorp's outstanding
commitments for loans have grown by 12 percent over the last
year, CFO Kathy Rogers told Reuters in an interview. That
increase usually points to rising confidence that they will need
more funds, she added.
UNEVEN EXPANSION
Overall U.S. economic growth, and corporate spending growth,
has been patchy since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In 2014, for example, expenditure on equipment grew over the
whole year by 6.4 percent, according to gross domestic product
data. But on a quarterly basis, annualized and adjusted for
seasonal differences, changes in expenditure swung wildly -
ranged from a contraction of 1 percent to growth of 11.2
percent.
For banks, any increased demand for the credit lines, also
known as "revolvers," is a positive. Lenders charge companies
relatively low fees on unused lines.
"As they use those revolvers more, we are getting paid more
for those commitments that are already out there," Bank of
America's Thompson said.
In the near term, though, there is a risk that competition
among lenders will drive down borrowing rates further,
pressuring bank profits even as loan books expand.
"We're chasing our tail because there's a lot more
competition," said Wells Fargo's Oberst.
Credit lines usage is one factor that influence bank
earnings, but there are many others. Bank earnings have been
mixed this week, with JPMorgan posting a big increase in
quarterly earnings thanks to higher trading revenues, while
Wells Fargo, PNC Financial Services, and other banks
have posted weaker results thanks in part to falling medium- and
long-term lending rates.
