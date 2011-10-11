BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
LONDON Oct 11 Europe's banks are providing updated data on their capital positions and their sovereign exposures, the region's banking regulator said on Tuesday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) said it was collecting the data in tandem with national supervisors, and the process was in line with proposals issued after this summer's "stress test" of 90 European banks, which required banks with sizeable exposures to sovereign risk to strengthen their capital positions.
An EBA spokeswoman said the authority would be assessing the actions taken and report on their actual implementation by mid-2012.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; writing by Steve Slater; editing by Alexander Smith)
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.