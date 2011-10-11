LONDON Oct 11 Europe's banks are providing updated data on their capital positions and their sovereign exposures, the region's banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said it was collecting the data in tandem with national supervisors, and the process was in line with proposals issued after this summer's "stress test" of 90 European banks, which required banks with sizeable exposures to sovereign risk to strengthen their capital positions.

An EBA spokeswoman said the authority would be assessing the actions taken and report on their actual implementation by mid-2012.

