FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Diverging national laws on
banking supervision are hampering the European Central Bank's
work as single supervisor of the euro zone's largest lenders and
the rules need to be harmonised, one of the ECB's top
supervisors said on Tuesday.
The ECB took over regulation of the region's biggest banks
late last year, but Julie Dickson, a member of the bank's
supervisory board, said national laws empowering authorities in
member countries still interfere with its work.
Dickson singled out a German draft law that delegates
certain regulatory powers to the ministry of finance.
"In my opinion, national legislation empowering national
authorities to issue binding prudential legislation interferes
with the ECB's competences," Dickson said in remarks prepared
for a speech to be delivered in London.
"If this practice increases, the harmonisation and the
establishment of uniform conditions of competition will be
hampered significantly."
The ECB has no power to compel national governments to cede
their regulatory authority over banks, which Dickson seemed to
acknowledge. She said nations had great discretion regarding the
quality and composition of bank capital and these rules, many of
which are enshrined in local legislation, make it difficult for
the supervisor to fulfil its mandate.
National laws need to be harmonised to help the ECB do its
job, Dickson said -- it needs to be the only supervisor for
large banks in the euro zone.
"It is the ECB's view that it should be the exclusive
competent authority to exercise supervisory powers vis-à-vis
significant banks, including those powers that are laid down in
national law," Dickson said.
"We are calling for a degree of additional convergence in
European bank regulation to help us meet our goals."
