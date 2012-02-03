Feb 3 (IFR) - Banks are hastily putting together so-called liquidity trades in the secured markets, aiming to take advantage of the flood of cash coming this month from the European Central Bank.

Banks have engineered several multi-billion euro deals in recent weeks, effectively stockpiling mortgage-backed bonds they can use as collateral to borrow money at the ECB's 1% repo rate.

Barclays this week created a EUR7.8bn deal residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS), using mortgages from its Italian division.

The securitised bonds can then be used as collateral at the ECB's next longer term refinancing operation (LTRO) end-Feb, which could be as big as EUR1trn, according to some bankers.

Banks are scrambling to create assets that will allow them to access the LTRO as a means of easing the funding pressures on eurozone banks.

Dutch retail bank SNS put together a RMBS this week worth EUR3.8bn, which one source at the bank described as a "liquidity trade".

Analysts at JP Morgan said they had noted a number of these similar but disparate trades, which "build a picture of concerted originator action to create, or in some cases acquire, as much eligible collateral as possible" ahead of the LTRO.

SCRAMBLE FOR ASSETS

Securitised bonds have routinely been used as collateral to access loans from the ECB, but these repo loans were typically shorter-dated than the EUR489.2bn of three-year money handed out during the last LTRO in December.

Market sentiment has only grown stronger since then, and there are suggestions the ECB could see demands for up to EUR1trn for the low-cost loans, which are intended to help eurozone banks stay liquid through the debt crisis.

Banks are keen to source collateral ahead of the next disbursement and are also making new covered bonds.

Italy's UniCredit bank last week created a EUR25bn programme designed to provide collateral for the ECB liquidity operations.

The activity surrounding the new liquidity trades over the past few weeks suggests that banks' appetite for the next ECB loans will be strong.

A more borderline case emerged on Wednesday.

Lloyds turned heads in the markets when it announced a surprise call on RMBS, a move it said was a "liquidity management exercise".

The bank called EUR2.9bn of bonds from the Dutch unit of Bank of Scotland, just a few months before the step-up dates of the coupons -- that is, when the interest payment due to investors from Lloyds would have automatically increased.

One banker said he had concluded the "exercise" was intended to accumulate collateral ahead of the LTRO.

Another banker close to Lloyds said that the objective is to manage the bank's liquidity, pointing to the official announcement -- but added that it was "always useful" to have eligible collateral for the ECB.

JP Morgan analysts were slightly more direct: "In our view, the added 'bonus' of being able to fund the acquired collateral cheaply at the ECB window is likely to have been a consideration."

(Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)