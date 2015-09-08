FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The European Central Bank
called on Tuesday for a common approach in the European Union to
writing off debt, in order to make it easier to shore up a
failing international banks without having to call on taxpayers.
"A common framework at Union level on the degree of
subordination of senior unsecured bank debt ... may help to
avoid fragmentation of the market within the Union ... for these
instruments and to avoid complicating the tasks of the ECB both
with regard to monetary policy and to supervision," the bank
said in a legal document.
The comment was part of a legal opinion on a German draft
law on banking resolution, which delegates certain regulatory
powers to the ministry of finance.
The ECB said diverging national legislation on the matter
"has an impact on the ECB's exercise of its responsibilities"
and could hamper significantly a level playing field for banks.
The opinion echoed recent comments by Julie Dickson, one of
the ECB's top supervisors.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)