May 11 Top executives from the biggest U.S.
banks, concerned about anti-Wall Street rhetoric that is already
bubbling up on the 2016 campaign trail, are working to push back
against the prevailing narrative that "banks are bad", the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Senior executives from seven of the biggest U.S. banks
gathered at, or dialed into, a lunchtime meeting held in the
Bank of America Tower in New York on March 31, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1zVtSmG)
The banks discussed the upcoming election cycle and how they
can counteract what they view as false and damaging statements
about large banks, the paper said.
The discussion centered on finding ways to highlight the
positive role banks play in the economy and the changes they
have made since the financial crisis, said the report, which
also cited emails reviewed by the paper.
The banks that took part were JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of
America Corp, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York
Mellon Corp and State Street Corp.
None of the banks responded immediately to a request for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
