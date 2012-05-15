LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Rob Jolliffe's appointment to lead
UBS's emerging markets efforts is an eye-catching move but will
do little to mask some of the underlying weaknesses it has in
that business.
Jolliffe will have responsibility across all of the firm's
key businesses in EM including investment banking, global
capital markets, FICC and equities. The aim, according to an
internal memo, will be to improve the bank's linkage across
those areas in targeted markets and with UBS's wealth management
business.
It won't be easy. Less than 10 years ago UBS was turning
itself into an emerging markets powerhouse. Its acquisition in
the middle of the last decade of Banco Pactual in Brazil and its
investment in Beijing Securities, which was one of the first JVs
in China's onshore securities market, were potentially
transformative deals.
But the sub-prime crisis cost UBS dearly. It was forced to
sell Pactual to raise much-needed capital and cut back in
various areas.
In EM debt capital markets, for example, the firm is nowhere
to be seen save for a few select markets, such as the Middle
East. Apart from Swiss franc deals, it is now best known in CEE
debt as a commercial paper house than having a leading bond
franchise. It recently let go its global EM head of syndicate.
It's not all doom and gloom, though. The bank's renowned
equities business remains competitive especially in Asia
ex-Japan, the most important region for that product in emerging
markets. UBS's wealth management franchise too is still a huge
asset despite all the problems it has suffered in the past four
years.
With Andrea Orcel coming on board as co-CEO of the
investment bank, UBS is taking on an expensive gamble but at
least he has an understanding of how EM ticks. In his most
recent role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Orcel was
president of emerging markets ex-Asia.
GOLDMAN SACHS PRECEDENT
Jolliffe's appointment is far from being the first example
of a leading international bank pushing hard to connect various
businesses together to drive growth from developing regions.
It echoes a similar move made by Goldman Sachs, when it
named Michael Evans as global head of growth markets in January
2011. Evans, who is also a vice chairman at Goldman, has an
unprecedented remit across all of the bank's businesses,
including wealth and asset management, to identify emerging
markets clients' needs and then service them, whether it be
advisory, financing or upfront investment.
And while other banks haven't necessarily got one person
fronting their EM efforts, almost all are trying to be more
effective in the way they cover these markets by binding
together different products globally.
Credit Suisse, for example, established an emerging markets
council in 2009 that comprises 20 or so senior bankers across
the firm, including regional and country chiefs as well as
product heads. More than anything the council allows senior
managers to present the full global emerging markets picture to
clients.
Citigroup and HSBC have taken a different approach. Both
have what they call national desk franchises, that is teams of
different nationalities working for the bank outside their home
countries. So Citi has several China, Korea and India desks, for
example, servicing clients based in these countries around the
world. HSBC too has bankers focused exclusively on China and
Latin America based in cities such as Dubai and Hong Kong.
All these banks are trying to do the same thing: link their
disparate activities better to win more EM business. The key for
UBS, therefore, will be to prove that Jolliffe's appointment is
more than just a symbolic gesture.
It's good to see that UBS hasn't give up on EM. It remains
to be seen, however, if EM has given up on UBS.
