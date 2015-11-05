(Corrects total of classified loans to $372.6 billion from
$372.8 billion in second paragraph)
By Dan Freed and Lynn Adler
Nov 5 Banks' exposure to junk-rated companies
and the oil and gas sector remain high, according to an annual
report on loan quality by U.S. bank regulators released
Thursday.
The regulators gave a negative classification to $372.6
billion out of $3.9 trillion in loans impacted by the review, or
9.5 percent of the loans. Classified loans increased 9.4 percent
from a year ago.
While regulators cited progress by banks in improving their
underwriting practices, they still complained of "persistent
structural deficiencies found in loan underwriting," according
to a press release that accompanied the report.
Criticism of loan quality in last year's report focused on
loans to junk-rated companies, but this year's report signaled
increasing worry about oil and gas loans. So called "classified"
oil and gas loans - ones that received the three most negative
ratings of "substandard," "doubtful," and "loss" - surged to 15
percent from just 3.6 percent a year ago.
"Aggressive acquisition and exploration strategies from 2010
through 2014 led to increases in leverage, making many borrowers
more susceptible to a protracted decline in commodity prices,"
the release stated.
The "shared national credit review" covers loans made by at
least three or more federally regulated institutions, chiefly
banks. Nonbanks, including hedge funds, insurance companies,
pension funds and securitization pools, often have stakes in the
loans. The review is conducted by the Federal Reserve Board, the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency.
Thursday's report makes use of data banks provided between
Dec. 31, 2014 and March 31, 2015.
The same three regulators released updated leveraged lending
guidance in 2013, aiming to avert a repeat of the type of risky
bank lending that led to the mortgage and financial crises. The
regulators said debt levels of more than six times earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization "raises
concerns." A company's ability to repay at least 50 percent of
total debt over a five-to-seven year period shows adequate
repayment capacity, according to the guidance.
The heightened attention from regulators could force banks
to increase their reserves against problem loans, which would
negatively impact earnings.
However, Marianne Lake, CFO of JPMorgan said on the
company's Oct. 13 earnings call that the bank had already taken
large reserves in the last few quarters. She added "if energy
prices stay around these levels and recover slowly, we're
expecting, net, not to have material incremental reserves in the
next quarter."
(Reporting by Dan Freed and Lynn Adler in New York; Additional
reporting by Dan Wilchins; Editing by James Dalgleish)