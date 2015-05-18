LONDON May 18 Former Barclays and
Lehman Brothers dealmaker and senior executive Hugh 'Skip' McGee
has launched a boutique merchant bank specialising in the U.S.
energy sector.
McGee, who quit Barclays last June, said on Monday he had
set up Intrepid Financial Partners to provide merger and
acquisition and restructuring advice to companies and investors
in the energy sector.
Intrepid also plans to make equity and debt investments with
its own capital alongside that of its clients. The company,
which has offices in Houston and New York, said its primary
focus will be on the U.S. natural resources and power
industries.
A U.S. shale oil boom has created a global glut, with oil
prices falling more than 40 percent over the past year, raising
expectations of the kind of merger activity last seen during the
previous oil price downturn in late 1990 and the early 2000s.
Many oil majors have said they would use the downturn to
beef up their presence in the U.S. shale sector, where the
revolution has been led mainly by small and mid-sized players.
"In natural resources and power, market fundamentals have
changed significantly, based on new technologies and
geopolitical factors ... these changes create numerous advisory
opportunities and attractive strategic investments," McGee said
in a statement.
McGee, who was one of Barclays' highest earners, left the
British lender after saying he did not want to oversee the task
of setting up a new holding company for the bank to meet tougher
U.S. rules. His exit coincided with pressure on Barclays to cut
pay at its investment bank and shrink the business.
The Texan joined Barclays after it bought Lehman Brothers'
U.S. business following the bank's collapse in 2008, becoming
head of its Americas operations in March 2013.
He specialised in advising energy clients, including Kinder
Morgan on its $21 billion purchase of El Paso Corp.
McGee has co-founded Intrepid with Christopher Winchenbaugh,
who was chief operating officer of Barclays Americas and
previously held the same post at Barclays' global investment
banking division, having also worked at Lehman.
McGee will be Intrepid's CEO and Winchenbaugh will be
president and chief operating officer.
