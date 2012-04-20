By Luke Jeffs and Sarah White
| LONDON April 20
LONDON April 20 Europe's banks and stockbrokers
may be forced to cut or scrap equity research and trading units,
to reduce their exposure to a market that is an increasing drag
on their ailing businesses.
Most have already cut staff in equities trading and, with no
signs of a recovery, are starting to question more fundamentally
their commitments to what used to be one of their core services.
"If the lower volumes of the last five years continue, the
industry will inevitably see further withdrawals and reductions
that will change the competitive landscape in the equities
market," said Sam Ruiz, who heads Nomura's equity unit in the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The financial crisis has unnerved investors who have
responded by cutting their investment in shares, causing the
global equity market to trade at about a third lower than the
pre-crisis highs for the last three years.
Already battered trading volumes dipped another 20 percent
in the first quarter of the year, according to the World
Federation of Exchanges, while competition between firms means
commissions on executing trades are razor-thin.
HSBC's top equities boss, Patrick George, predicted last
month volume would never return to the heady, pre-crisis days,
making an industry shakeout inevitable.
For many smaller stockbroking firms -- a historical
cornerstone of the London financial market and which rely on
commission for revenue -- the long-term downturn and small
margins are a killer.
Some have fallen prey to consolidation. South African
investment bank Investec, for instance, bought securities house
Evolution last year, and broker Collins Stewart Hawkpoint has
been absorbed by Canada's Canaccord.
The pain is easier to take for large investment banks, but
they too have to make tough choices about which businesses to
support with their costly capital. And the equities business has
already been a victim in some cases.
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) ditched most of its
equities operations this year, while Italy's UniCredit
last year got rid of its Western European equities team, opting
for a joint venture with another firm.
The future of Credit Agricole-owned broker Cheuvreux
is in serious doubt after the French bank's plan to
sell 20 percent of its equities trading unit to China's Citic
Securities collapsed last month.
The equities business is costly because of the specialist
research that is needed to attract clients -- a burden that does
not generate a lot of revenue in itself.
But regulators have not hit it with more stringent capital
requirements to the same degree as the fixed-income business,
making banks reluctant to part with it.
"Equities is cheap because it doesn't use much balance
sheet, unlike fixed-income, and firms like to keep an equities
team in case there is a sudden recovery in the (new share
listing) pipeline," said one head of equity trading at a large
European investment bank.
Moreover, equities businesses as a whole are not entirely
unprofitable. Equity derivatives typically have better margins.
But most banks do not want to offer this product without having
a fuller stocks business to go hand in hand.
The top European shares traders are Credit Suisse,
Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS,
followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Some firms, including smaller ones, are still hiring,
counting on a boost as competition withers. British stockbroker
Numis this week hired six in equity sales and research,
including staff from RBS.
Morgan Stanley analysts have said that global overcapacity
in investment banking needs to shrink about 7 percent for banks
to reach double-digit return targets.
This was equivalent to $10-$12 billion of operating costs
and about $1 trillion in balance sheet capacity.
But less competition in equities would not necessarily mean
higher commissions, Nomura's Ruiz said.
"Instead, those firms will share more of the market and they
can generate the volume to make the business work for them,"
said Ruiz.
