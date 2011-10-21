NEW YORK Oct 21 Bank stocks are fraught with
peril, but investors are putting heavier bets on the sector
than any other due to potential profits.
The banks have been a prime trading ground for investors
reacting to shifting sentiment in Europe and the United States.
More and more, they're coming through macro bets, using big
exchange-traded funds that have dominated the action of late.
While specific companies are often the favored trading
vehicle -- Bank of America is almost always the most active
name among U.S. listed issues -- exchange-traded funds are
increasingly the choice for investors playing the group.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF.P) is frequently the
second-most traded ETF, behind only the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY.P),
which holds all the components of the S&P 500 .SPX.
Average daily volume over the past 50 days for the XLF is
about 39.3 million, higher than such issues as BofA (36.7
million) General Electric Co (GE.N) (14.4 million) or Citigroup
Inc (C.N) (10.3 million).
The sector is especially sensitive to any news coming from
the euro zone, given uncertainties about the region's balance
sheets and how weakness on the continent could impact domestic
profits. The concerns have pushed share prices down, creating a
tug-of-war with bulls who feel the sector has become oversold.
October volume in the XLF is 44 percent greater than the
same time a year ago, even with six more trading sessions
remaining.
"Volume is surging because investors have vastly different
opinions on the sector," said Paul Justice, director of North
American ETF research at Morningstar in Chicago.
"With banks, investors are constantly dealing with large
issues that could go either way, so they're casting votes of
different magnitudes in different directions. There's high
volume because there's high volatility, and a great deal of
short interest as well."
Those bets of different magnitude are frequently
concentrated in leveraged ETFs. The Direxion Daily Financial
Bull 3X Shares (FAS.P), a triple-leveraged fund that tracks the
Russell 1000 Financial Services index, is regularly one of the
top 10 in terms of activity among U.S. issues.
The fund's 50-day moving average of 11.3 million shares is
higher than Citigroup's and only slightly less than JPMorgan's
11.6 million average.
Volume in the FAS fund has followed a similar path as the
XLF's, surging since the start of August. On October 4, 20.09
million shares traded, the heaviest day of trading since May
21, 2010.
Direxion's bear equivalent (FAZ.P), an inverse
triple-leveraged financial fund, is less traded, with a 50-day
average of about 3.9 million, though it has also grown more
active in recent weeks.
Recent results from the banks have been mixed. Because of
that, investors have been using sector plays to avoid
company-specific issues.
"ETFs are a way for people who have a view of a sector
rather than specific companies to play the trade," said Michael
Iachini, managing director of ETF Research at Schwab in
Denver.