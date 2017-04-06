BERLIN, April 6 Banks in Europe are much safer from shocks than they were in the past, but some legacy issues remain that need to be dealt with, Elke Koenig, who heads the Single Resolution Board (SRB), a bank crisis response body, said.

"There is still a long way to go," she told a banking conference on Thursday.

Consolidation, including across borders, could be one option, she said.