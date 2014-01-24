Jan 24 European bank earnings due in coming weeks are expected to be squeezed as lenders pay for mistakes of the past and clean up balance sheets to get ready for a future health check. Following is a table of when banks are due to report: Swedbank Jan. 28 Deutsche Bank Jan. 29 (full results) Nordea Jan. 29 Santander Jan. 30 BBVA Jan. 31 Caixabank Jan. 31 Popular Jan. 31 Bankia Feb. 3 UBS Feb. 4 C.Suisse Feb. 6 Barclays Feb. 11 SocGen Feb. 12 BNP Paribas Feb. 13 Commerzbank Feb. 13 Lloyds Feb. 13 C.Agricole Feb. 19 HSBC Feb. 24 RBS Feb. 27 StanChart March 5 Unicredit March 11 (Compiling by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)