* Fed taking closer look at European banks -- WSJ
* One bank borrowed dollars from ECB on Wednesday
* European bank shares close down 6.6 pct
(Adds New York regulator, paragraphs 9-10)
By Douwe Miedema and Edith Honan
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 18 The Federal Reserve
Bank is treating foreign banks the same as their U.S. peers, a
top policymaker said on Thursday, contrary to a published
report that said the U.S. central bank was keeping a closer eye
on European banks struggling with the continent's debt crisis.
Fears about bank funding contributed to another dismal
trading day for bank stocks in Europe after heavy losses in the
last two weeks, with the main bank stocks index .SX7P falling
6.7 percent. [ID:nL5E7JI2Y0]
The Wall Street Journal said earlier that the Federal
Reserve was asking for more information about whether European
banks with U.S. units had reliable access to the funds needed
to operate in the United States.
William Dudley, the president of the Fed's New York
regional bank, in response to the story in the Journal, said
the U.S. central bank was "always scrutinizing banks" and that
it treated U.S. and European banks "exactly the same."
"This is standard operating procedure, this is something
that we do as a matter of course," Dudley told New Jersey
business leaders Thursday.
"It's really important to stress that we're not focusing on
foreign banks any more than we're focusing on U.S. banks. We
treat foreign banks and U.S. banks exactly the same."
The $2.5 trillion U.S. money market funds industry -- which
supplies short-term dollar funding to banks -- has retreated
from the euro zone in recent months, concerned that the
continent's debt crisis is spiraling out of control.
That and the drying up of interbank lending has led to a
trebling of dollar funding costs for euro zone banks in the
last month. One bank was forced to borrow dollars at the
European Central Bank Wednesday. [ID:nLDE77G0DB]
A source familiar with the matter said the New York state
Department of Financial Services, which is led by Benjamin
Lawsky, is getting near daily updates from its examiners at
U.S. operations of foreign banks.
The New York State Department of Financial Services
declined comment.
In a dramatic shift, the U.S. branches of foreign banks
became net borrowers of dollars from their overseas affiliates
for the first time in a decade, Federal Reserve data released
last week showed.[ID:nN1E77E1IA]
One person at a European bank said the crisis had
heightened scrutiny on the U.S. operations of Europe's banks,
although this was a typical response by local regulators.
U.S. regulators were concerned about over-reliance on
short-term wholesale funding given how quickly that can dry up,
the person said, and worried that funds could flow back to the
parent group from overseas branches quickly in a crisis.
Wednesday, one euro zone bank borrowed $500 million from
the European Central Bank at a rate much above those at which
banks can get dollars in the open market. It was the first time
since Feb. 23 a bank used the central bank's facility.
French banks are most exposed to U.S. short-term funding,
and it is access to U.S. dollar liquidity that is of particular
concern. BNP's (BNPP.PA) short-term borrowings were $94 billion
and SocGen's were $56 billion, according to Citi estimates.
European shares dropped sharply trade on Thursday after
gloomy data on the U.S. economy, with bank shares among the top
losers.
Among European banks, Franco-Belgian Dexia (DEXI.BR) was
the hardest-hit, losing just under 14 percent. Dexia was the
biggest borrower of the Federal Reserve's so-called discount
window -- an emergency facility -- during the financial crisis.
[ID:nN31261042]
"The French banks have been hit much more than other
European banks. ... They are more reliant on U.S. money-market
funds," said Christophe Nijdam, analyst at Alphavalue.
Societe Generale's shares fell more than 12 percent. Its
dollar exposure was around 23 per cent of its balance sheet,
Nijdam added, and Dexia's around 14 per cent.
(Additional reporting by Joan Gralla in New York; Steve Slater
and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell,
Hans-Juergen Peters and Leslie Adler)