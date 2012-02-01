* Adds to evidence that ECB cash restoring confidence
LONDON, Feb 1 A long-awaited thaw in
funding for euro zone banks has spread to troubled southern
countries after Santander followed Italian rival Intesa to raise
cash, further evidence that central bank action to head off a
crisis is restoring confidence.
Urged on by banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) provided
almost half a trillion euros of ultra-cheap, long-term cash in
December, and the prospect of more to come has given investors
an appetite to invest and banks the confidence to issue.
"The national champions in all peripheral markets can now
issue," said Torsten Elling, co-head of rates syndicate at
Barclays Capital.
"The question each borrower has to ask themselves is whether
economically it looks attractive and makes sense...The
improvement seen throughout January meant that if they need to
fund the market is now open."
Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, raised 2
billion euros from the first Spanish covered bond in over eight
months on Wednesday and paid less than expected to do so, thanks
to strong demand.
That followed hot on the heels of a 1.5 billion euro bond
issue by Intesa Sanpaolo's on Tuesday, the first
unsecured issue by an Italian bank for eight months.
Those deals were underpinned by a fall in borrowing costs
for Italy and Spain and improved confidence in the health of
their sovereign bonds, despite lingering fears of a deep
recession.
That's the result of the ECB's 489 billion euro injection of
3-year funds to 523 euro zone banks, leaving a record amount of
excess liquidity in the banking system.
It has helped inspire a lively start to the year for
issuance, with European banks raising $28 billion from covered
bonds in January and $36 billion from unsecured debt, both the
highest monthly tallies since May, Thomson Reuters data show.
But until Intesa most of the deals were from the stronger
countries of the Nordic region, Britain, Germany, Switzerland
and the Netherlands.
Bank-to-bank lending rates in the euro zone also neared
11-month lows and demand for ECB dollar funding fell on
Wednesday, further evidence of the easing strains.
OVERSEAS DEMAND
Santander's three-year covered bond deal will price later on
Wednesday but was expected to be sold at 210 basis points over
mid-swaps, lower than the 230bp initially expected, after
attracting demand for more than three times the offer.
Spanish, Italian and other peripheral euro zone banks have
struggled to fund in the public market since the summer as fears
have grown that Greece's debt crisis would spread.
More than 70 percent of Intesa's issue was sold overseas and
there was also strong international demand for Santander's bond,
showing international investor confidence has returned.
The ECB's move has reassured investors that no bank is going
to collapse due to a lack of liquidity.
"The LTRO has achieved what the European Union has been
trying to do for months and has got confidence back into the
system," a debt market banker said.
Intesa sold its bonds for less than expected, although it
will still pay interest of 4 percent, far higher than the 1
percent borrowing on offer from the ECB.
Both the Santander and Intesa deals were about signalling to
the market they do not have to rely on the central bank for
support, bankers said.
"Securing funding from the ECB is one option but getting a
successful transaction done is also a very powerful statement to
the market about how strong your name is," said BarCap's Elling.
The ECB will offer another round of three-year loans on Feb.
29. Banks could take a similar amount as in December and maybe
as much as 1 trillion euros, bankers and analysts estimate.
But there remain worries that money is not flowing through
to the wider economy, that underlying problems are yet to be
fixed and lenders' reliance on central bank help has been
extended.
"Almost half a decade after the ECB first provided emergency
support, the funding problems for the European bank sector
remain unresolved," Simon Samuels, analyst at Barclays Capital,
said in a note.
"Those heavily reliant on ECB funding run risks of
interference as a price for continued support," he said.
Central bank support should slow the pace that banks are
cutting lending, but is unlikely to reverse or even halt the
trend as banks try to lift profitability and meet tougher
regulatory requirements, bankers said.
A quarter of euro zone banks expect to make it harder for
firms to get loans in the future, the ECB warned, even though
the massive cash injection had eased the prospect of a
full-blown credit crunch.
