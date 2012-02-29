MILAN/LONDON Feb 29 A feeding frenzy on
cheap European Central Bank funding, led by Italian banks such
as Intesa Sanpaolo and even non-euro zone rivals like
Lloyds, offers a quick fix but a longer-term headache.
Some 800 banks, including the financing arms of several
carmakers, took advantage of Wednesday's 529 billion euros ($710
billion) of cheap money.
Italian banks took more than 130 billion euros, a source
said, and their Spanish rivals were expected to
have borrowed heavily too.
"It is good for the short term in that it alleviates any
immediate liquidity problems," said Andrew Lim, banking analyst
at Espirito Santo in London.
"But for the long term, banks are becoming increasingly
dependent on state funding, they are storing up an issue for
later when they have to revert to more expensive wholesale
funding."
The ECB promised to provide as much cheap cash as was
needed, and banks took broadly what had been expected, lifting
total demand from a first offer in December and this second
tranche to 1.02 trillion euros.
Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, took 24
billion euros, raising its total from the two offers to 36
billion euros.
The bank said part of the cash would be used to buy Italian
government bonds, fulfilling an objective of the ECB to boost
demand for sovereign bonds and reduce troubled countries'
borrowing costs.
The move can also offer banks a quick profit.
Smaller Italian peers UBI and Banco Popolare
took 6 billion euros and 2 billion euros, sources told
Reuters, while UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi
were expected to have been big takers.
Banks dismissed any stigma which might be attached to taking
the central bank cash -- on offer at an attractive 1 percent
annual charge -- and were less coy than in December in admitting
they had done so.
"We do not blush to say we bid for 11 billion euros in the
first tender and now we shall ask for a similar amount," said
Francisco Gonzalez, chairman of Spanish group BBVA,
ahead of the offer.
Spanish and French banks were estimated to have each taken
around 100 billion euros on Wednesday. Spain's Banca Civica
took 6.1 billion euros and was probably joined by the
likes of Bankinter and Bankia.
Belgium's KBC said it took 5 billion euros.
Much of the uptake will have been to replace shorter term
funding, and the net liquidity injection from the two offers is
probably about 600 billion euros, according to Matt Spick,
analyst at Deutsche Bank.
Banks had about 725 billion euros of bonds maturing this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"METHADONE FOR JUNKIES"
But some banks held back, and executives and investors
reckon the stronger banks should show they can stand on their
own feet.
The ECB funds were "like methadone for junkies," said a
senior European banker, who asked not to be named.
"Launching the LTRO was a good idea but it does raise the
question of what happens in three years time when this needs to
be refinanced," said Peter Sands, chief executive of Standard
Chartered, Europe's fourth biggest bank, which did not
tap the facility.
"I am concerned that we have seen an unprecedented degree of
central bank intervention and it's not clear what the exit
strategy is, nor what the long-term consequences are. There are
potential risks to financial instability from the degree of
scale of central bank intervention," Sands said.
Demand was swollen by far more banks taking part, with 800
firms taking cash, up from 523 in December.
It included banks from outside the euro zone which can use
subsidiaries based in the single currency area. Britain's Lloyds
did not take cash two months ago but took 13.6 billion
euros.
HSBC said its French unit took 5 billion euros in
December, although it would reduce that to around 350 million
euros second time around.
Some large corporates, particularly carmakers, with their
own banking arms are likely to have taken cash. BMW
and Siemens, for example, have both overhauled their
in-house banking units so they can tap ECB liquidity directly.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Additional reporting by European bureaux; Editing by David
Cowell)