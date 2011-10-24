LONDON Oct 24 Progress towards recapitalising and funding European banks lifted the sector on Monday as euro zone policymakers worked on a wider solution to the debt crisis although final details remained scarce ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

On Sunday European leaders endorsed a broad framework for recapitalising banks by between 100 and 110 billion euros ($152 billion) to cope with likely losses on Greek and other euro zone sovereign bonds. But a decision on that and other key issues was put off until a second summit on Wednesday.

The bulk of the capital is likely to be needed by banks in Greece, Spain, Italy and France, though none have been named and agreement on the type of capital allowed has yet to be reached.

By 0751 GMT the STOXX 600 European bank index was up 1.4 percent at 138.4 points, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise by the broader pan-European index. BNP Paribas rose 2.4 percent, Societe Generale added 3 percent and Commerzbank gained 2 percent.

Greek bank shares plunged however, down 13 percent on fears that a deeper markdown on Greek government bonds held by the private sector would force lenders to seek state support to recapitalise.

Referring to European bank shares, Espirito Santo analyst Andrew Lim said: "There will be some buoyancy in the market as they near an agreement, but the funding of the plan is the key issue here."

"The recap plan is only one plank of the ... solution, and the other parts aren't coming together as one had hoped, so we remain cautious," he added.

Banks and EU leaders remain far apart on the scale of loss private sector investors should take on Greek government bond holdings, a key part of the EU talks.

Banks have offered to stretch the voluntary loss on Greek debt to 40 percent, from July's agreement to take a 21 percent loss, but politicians are demanding the private sector agree to writedowns of at least 50 percent, senior German banking source said on Sunday.

Only losses of 50-60 percent would make Greece's debt sustainable in the long terms, a study said. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sophie Walker)