LONDON, Dec 21 Here is a table of banks' share performance in 2012. The widespread rally is likely to wane next year, with investors looking closely at costs, dividends and past records. Best Performing Banks Bank Country % Change KBC Group SA Belgium 168 Lloyds Banking Group UK 90 Erste Group Bank Austria 79 Societe Generale France 73 Royal Bank of Scotland UK 57 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Austria 57 Barclays PLC Spain 51 Pohjola Pankki Oyj Finland 50 Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl Italy 47 BNP Paribas SA France 47 Credit Agricole France 42 Swedbank AB Sweden 42 Bank of Ireland Ireland 41 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Finland 39 UBS AG Switzerland 36 Worst Performing Banks Bank Country % Change Bankia SA Spain -80 Banco Popular Espanol SA Spain -70 Caixabank SA Spain -28 Banca Popolare di Sondrio ScpA Italy -27 Valiant Holding AG Switzerland -25 National Bank of Greece SA Greece -14 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Italy -12 UniCredit SpA Italy -10 Banco de Sabadell SA Spain -9 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Switzerland -6 Banca Popolare dell Emilia Romanga Sc Italy -3 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Italy 1.4 Mediobanca Banca di Credito Italy 2 Finanziario SpA Credit Suisse Group AG Switzerland 5 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Switzerland 8 (Reporting By Laura Noonan)