By Katharina Bart and Edward Taylor
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, July 31 Leading European banks
reported dismal profits on Tuesday, blaming everything from the
continent's debt crisis and Spain's property market crash to
Facebook's disastrous stock market debut.
Within a space of an hour UBS of Switzerland,
Deutsche Bank, BBVA of Spain and Austria's
Erste Bank delivered the bad news on an industry
already beset by investigations into a number of scandals.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's flagship lender, announced it will
axe 1,900 jobs under a plan to cut costs by 3 billion euros
($3.7 billion) and streamline its business. New co-Chief
Executive Anshu Jain said expectations on profitability had
moved "closer to our grim scenario".
Banks are suffering from the euro zone crisis that
politicians are struggling to solve, a transatlantic
investigation into interest rate-rigging and regulators
tightening the screws on the industry.
"This is the longest tunnel I have ever been in and there's
no sign of light at the end of it," said an investor who is a
top 10 shareholder in Royal Bank of Scotland and holds
some other bank shares.
The sharp drop in profits cast doubt on whether formerly
blue riband banking sectors will ever recover the levels of
profitability they enjoyed before the crash of 2008-2009.
"The question is whether we are entering a new paradigm, not
only in investment banking but in wealth management and other
products areas that are going to see lower returns," said Chris
Wheeler, analyst at Mediobanca in London. "We are not going to
return to pre-crisis levels even in wealth management, the
question is how much lower will it be."
UBS, which had recovered well after being bailed out by the
Swiss state, reported its second-quarter profit more than halved
to 425 million Swiss francs as its investment bank made a loss
after trading.
The bank took a 349 million Swiss franc ($356 million) loss
on its role as a market maker on U.S. social networking site
Facebook's flotation in May.
UBS blamed U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq's "gross
mishandling" of the offer and plans to take action against the
exchange. Facebook shares have shed around 40 percent of their
value since the company's ill-starred debut.
AWAITING A RESOLUTION
UBS Chief executive Sergio Ermotti warned investors against
expecting any rapid recovery. "A return of confidence can only
happen when clients believe there is a clear and lasting
resolution to today's economic and political challenges, and
this will take time," he said.
Weak economic growth or outright recession across Europe has
hit the banking industry, not least in Spain where the
government has already agreed to take up to 100 billion euros in
European Union aid to save its most troubled lenders.
A property market crash and recession has hurt even BBVA
, Spain's second biggest bank which is not expected to
need EU help. Its first-half profit slumped by a third as it set
aside cash to cover losses on its toxic real estate loans, as
all the country's banks have been ordered to do.
BBVA, which is based in the relatively prosperous Basque
country, will have to set aside more in the future and the
impact of its sickly home market may be a drag for years.
Deutsche Bank also suffered a drop in trading at its
investment bank where profit plunged 63 percent, underscoring
the problems facing its new leaders.
In one of his first acts as co-CEO, former investment bank
boss Jain is cutting numbers in what had been nicknamed "Anshu's
Army". Most of the redundancies will come by the end of the year
and be outside Germany - likely to include hundreds in London.
Costs at the investment bank represented 87 percent of
income, and return on equity was just 5 percent, well below its
cost of capital
In Austria, Erste Bank cut its 2012 profit outlook for the
second time in three months in the face of deteriorating
economies across Europe.
By later afternoon, UBS shares were down 6.2 percent, Erste
shed 5.6 percent and Deutsche Bank was down 0.3 percent. BBVA
was flat. The European bank index dipped 2.75 percent.
MORE PAIN
Investors worry there is more pain ahead, particularly in
the fallout from the rate-rigging scandal and in Britain from
mis-selling insurance and complex interest rate hedging
products.
Britain's Barclays was fined $453 million last
month by U.S. and UK regulators for rigging interest rates, and
more banks are expected to be dragged in.
More than a dozen, including UBS and Deutsche Bank, are
being probed by investigators looking at whether Libor and
Euribor benchmark rates were manipulated.
UBS said on Tuesday it had appropriate provisions for all
litigation. Deutsche Bank did not say whether it had set aside
funds for potential costs.
Corporate treasurers, pension funds, charities and other
investors are seeking advice on whether to pull their money out
of banks, nervous that earnings will be eroded for some time by
fines.
"There appears to be a common denominator: the absence of
appropriate cultural and ethical values to guide bank management
and governance," said George Dallas, director of corporate
governance at F&C Investments.
One bright spot is that banks have remained in the black, in
contrast to the darkest days of 2008/09. Deutsche Bank may need
to raise capital, some analysts reckon, but there appears
unlikely to be an immediate industry-wide dash for cash.
But even banks that are performing relatively well are
struggling to regain investors' trust. S olid results from HSBC
, Europe's biggest bank, on Monday were overshadowed by
its $2 billion hit to cover fines and mis-selling.
($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Steve Slater; Additional reporting by Sinead
Cruise, Arno Schuetze, Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Stamp)