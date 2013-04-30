LONDON, April 30 Cost-cutting and resilient trading revenues helped Europe's investment banks keep pace with their U.S. rivals last quarter and boosted prospects that their slimmed-down operations can deliver rewards for investors.

First-quarter results from Europe's big four investment banks - Deutsche Bank, Barclays, UBS and Credit Suisse - showed a performance nearly identical to that of their U.S. peers.

"They have all shown cost discipline. Cost control is very much the order of the day and will be for several years to come," said Simon Maughan, analyst at Olivetree Securities.

After years of low returns, profitability also leapt. While returns on equity of 16 to 50 percent will have been disproportionately boosted by the strong first quarter, it does signal that banks can survive higher capital demands with leaner models.

"It shows the business models were bloated and inefficient. A vast amount of balance sheets were earning negative returns and the higher capital (requirement) has had the positive impact of getting rid of a lot of that," Maughan said.

UBS, which said in October it would fire 10,000 staff and wind down its fixed income business in scaling down its investment bank, cheered investors with a 927 million Swiss franc ($998 million) profit at its investment bank on the back of a 21 percent rise in income.

"OUR MODEL WORKS"

"While it is too early to declare victory, we have shown our business model works in practice," said Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, the former Merrill Lynch and UniCredit banker who took the helm at UBS 18 months ago.

Personnel costs fell 4 percent from a year ago, and the return on attributed equity jumped to 50 percent.

UBS's cutbacks still have some way to go - it has only shed 2,000 staff so far - and the bank also needs to prove its model works when trends shift, analysts said. It was helped by the relative strength of equities and advisory, the areas it is focusing on, while bond market activity was weaker.

Income from equities across Deutsche, Barclays, UBS and Credit Suisse rose 11 percent on the year on average and advisory revenues were up 15 percent, similar to increases seen by U.S. rivals. Fixed income revenues held up better than expected, with income down 4 percent on average, compared to a 5-10 percent drop at their U.S. rivals.

Jon Peace, banking analyst at Nomura, said the European investment banks had fared well compared to U.S. peers in the first quarter, after previously lagging their U.S. rivals when the euro zone crisis hurt activity.

"If you choose the areas to compete in and focus on that, it shows you can do relatively well and hold onto market share," Peace said.

RESHAPING

All Europe's investment banks are reshaping themselves as weak economic growth and tougher regulations have eaten into profitability for many business lines - and suggested that big may not be better.

Deutsche Bank is cutting pay and 1,500 jobs across its corporate banking and securities unit, and aims to hive off 125 billion euros of risky assets into a segregated unit, as new co-chief executive Anshu Jain pares back the investment bank business he used to run.

New Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins has pledged to stick with investment banking, but to trim it back and cut 1,800 jobs.

Credit Suisse has had a more gradual streamlining and has said it can prosper despite lacking the scale of U.S. rivals.

Returns on attributed equity in the investment bank divisions in the first quarter were 16 percent at Barclays, 25 percent at Deutsche Bank and 27 percent at Credit Suisse.

UBS and Deutsche Bank shares jumped more than 6 percent following their results, helped by Deutsche's success in raising 2.96 billion euros ($3.87 billion) from shareholders to bolster its capital. Analysts said the placement showed there was appetite for bank shares where there was confidence that investment banks could cut costs and improve returns.

The DJ STOXX Europe bank index closed up 0.22 percent at 171.64 points by 1330 GMT, up 5.2 percent this year. The DJ U.S. bank index is up 11 percent this year.