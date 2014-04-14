(Repeats story published on April 13 with no changes to text)
By Laura Noonan and Joshua Franklin
LONDON, April 13 Europe's largest banks cut
their staff by another 3.5 percent last year and the prospect of
a return to pre-crisis employment levels seems far off, despite
the region's fledgling economic recovery.
Spurred into action by falling revenue, mounting losses and
the need to convince regulators they are no longer "too big to
fail", banks across the globe have shrunk radically since the
2008 collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers sparked the financial
crisis.
Last year, the tide of bad news began to turn for European
banks, which are among the region's largest employers.
Helped by recovering economies and receding fears for the
euro zone's future, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index
rose 19 percent, outpacing the 17.4 percent increase in
multi-sector stocks.
But despite the improved outlook, Europe's 30 largest banks
by market value cut staff by 80,000 in 2013, calculations by
Reuters based on their year-end statements showed.
Recruitment consultants warn workers' hopes for a turnaround
this year could be misplaced, bad news for countries like Spain
where tens of thousands of bank layoffs have helped drive
unemployment to 26 percent.
However, while painful for the people who have lost their
jobs, the reduction of large banks' workforces through a
combination of asset sales and redundancies means banks won't
have as big an impact on overall employment in future crises.
Antoine Morgaut, chief executive for Europe and South
America at recruiter Robert Walters does not expect the
industry's employment to ever return to what it was in its
heyday of 2008. Then, the 25 of the top 30 banks with comparable
figures employed about 252,000 more than the 1.7 million they do
today. "It's been a bubble for 20 years," said Morgaut.
"In speciality areas we are seeing a bit of an upside but it
is quite marginal and it will stay like that for the next six to
nine months," he added.
BIG-TICKET RESTRUCTURING
The most dramatic of last year's job cuts came from major
restructurings, such as Spain's Bankia which shed 23
percent of its workforce to help meet the conditions of its 41
billion euro ($56.9 billion) European rescue.
Italy's Unicredit, which reduced the highest
number of staff, 8,490, said in its annual report that some of
the reductions were the result of a project to outsource IT
functions to joint ventures.
Belgium's KBC cited asset sales as a major reason
for its 7,938 reduction in headcount, 22 percent of its
workforce. The bailed-out bank sold Russian offshoot Absolut
Bank and Serbian business KBC Banka. Staff figures for Absolut
Bank were not available, while KBC Banka's most recent figures
show 501 staff at the end of 2012.
Spain's BBVA also cited asset sales as the driver
of its 6,547 reduction in staff, or 23 percent of headcount,
which came in a year when the bank sold operations in Latin
America.
At Bank of Ireland, where a 6.3 percent fall in
headcount was the fifth-largest in the region, a redundancy
programme was the main reason.
The pace of staff reductions approximately halved last year
and most banks are now coming to the end of disposals and
cutbacks agreed during the crisis.
However, upcoming European Union-wide tests on whether banks
need to hold bigger capital cushions could trigger another wave
of asset sales and cuts.
Routine streamlining continued last year. HSBC the
biggest employer in the pack, cut headcount by 6,525, or 2.5
percent of its global total. The bank came through the crisis
without a bailout, but has slimmed down over the last three
years by closing or selling dozens of businesses.
Only three of the banks - Barclays, Handelsbanken
and Deutsche Bank - added jobs last year,
and those totalled less than 770.
POCKETS OF GROWTH
Banks are hiring in a few areas, however, with some
recruiters citing rises in specialist compliance roles such as
anti-money laundering, cyber security and internal audit as
lenders have to deal with increasing demands from regulators
determined to avoid a repeat of the crisis.
"The regulatory pressure is a cost drag on the banks but if
a role is required by the regulators, then all senior management
can get out of the way, and you can pull the trigger and hire
that person," said Hugo Gordon Lennox, a managing director at
Webber Fox, a UK quantitative and risk management recruitment
specialist.
Others said banks were beginning to address problems created
by previous cutbacks, particularly amongst the sparse ranks of
more junior employees.
"As business picks up, firms often find themselves with
quite specific and definable skills gaps in certain areas and
banks have definitely started to try to address that," said
David Leithead, managing director for banking and financial
services at recruitment firm Michael Page.
Even so, big jumps in the numbers employed by banks could
take a while to come. "It's the whole oil tanker analogy - it's
slow to stop and slower to speed up," said Miles Stribbling,
director of strategic partnerships and head of Phaidon
Consulting Services UK at recruiter Phaidon International.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)