Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
LONDON Dec 13 U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross said there was no shortage of opportunities to buy European banking assets after investing in a shell company he will use to pick up potential bargains.
Ross, founder of private equity firm WL Ross & Co, said on Thursday he will pay about 8 million pounds ($13 million) to buy up to 37.8 percent of NBNK, a shell company that was being wound up.
"Given the turmoil in financial services, very few companies can get access to public capital markets so we feel a company like NBNK that is listed and has supportive shareholders will be attractive for a number of companies," Ross told Reuters in an interview.
He said he would "cast the net wide" and did not have a specific deal in mind, adding: "Judging from the amount of inbound calls we have received already, I do not believe there will be a shortage of opportunities".
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.