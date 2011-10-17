LONDON Oct 17 Not a single major European bank
is providing enough transparency and detail on staff pay, and
disclosure needs to improve, Europe's banking watchdog said on
Monday.
"With regard to the new disclosures on remuneration policy
and practices, there is room for significant improvements for
the majority of banks included in the sample," the European
Banking Authority said in a report on banks' transparency.
They also need to better show the link between pay practices
and risk, the EBA said.
The EBA said a quarter of the 20 banks in the sample
provided "insufficient" information on remuneration and a
further 50 percent could improve their disclosure. The remaining
five banks had not published their data when the EBA carried out
its assessment.
Banks need to provide more aggregate quantitative
information on pay, broken down by senior management and staff
whose actions have a material impact on risk, and should also
provide a breakdown by business area, the EBA said.
The need for banks to provide more details on pay for 2010
was a new requirement so it was not surprising that disclosure
could be improved, it said.
The findings were part of a report on banks' transparency
and discipline on a range of issues, known as Pillar 3
disclosures, which aim to encourage banks to provide
high-quality and consistent information about their finances.
The EBA said there had been an improvement in most areas,
but some criticisms remained valid and disclosures on
counterparty credit risk and interest rate risk should be
improved.
The sample included most top banks, such as HSBC ,
Santander , Barclays , UBS Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) and BNP Paribas .
