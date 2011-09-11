ZURICH, Sept 11 Some banks may have to get help from the state as plunging share prices could make it difficult to raise capital, UBS chief executive Oswald Gruebel told Swiss newspaper Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

Gruebel said his comment did not apply to the top two Swiss banks as Credit Suisse and UBS were now less likely, compared with 2008, to be affected by European banks that found themselves in difficulty given that interbank trading was no longer as important.

UBS itself had to be rescued by the state in 2008 after massive losses on toxic assets.

Gruebel said future returns from investment banking were unlikely to be 20 percent and above but around 10 percent, adding this also applied to the big players on Wall Street. (Reporting by Katie Reid)