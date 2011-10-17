LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Financial institutions have been urged to go ahead with bond issues as soon as they can before the current window of opportunity shuts. HSBC Bank plc and Commerzbank are out today with new senior unsecured trades and bankers hope that more will follow. However, not everyone will be able to make the most of the current good tone as issuers enter their blackout period.

"There is a window now and we are telling clients to make the most of it while they can," said a head of European syndicate. "A lot is expected from this week's summits but they could still fall short on details so it makes sense to take advantage of the current good tone. We have seen a significant rally on no details and just a sense of renewed urgency from policy makers so they now have to deliver."

As well as next Sunday's summit of the 27 EU leaders, there are possible meetings pencilled in for the EcoFin Council of EU Finance Ministers on October 22 and a Eurogroup meeting on October 21.

A head of European DCM echoed his view. "The market is setting itself up for a potential big fall and if nothing concrete comes out of these summits, we could have a massive fall next week," the banker said. "I am a bit nervous right now. Unless the solutions are good on details, it could get very ugly. We are advising issuers to go now even if it looks like they're having to pay a bit more."

The senior unsecured FIG market saw its busiest week in months last week with almost EUR5bn raised in Europe. The weekly volume raised easily exceeded August and September's monthly total and was not far off the EUR7bn raised in July.

Renewed optimism about a potential solution to the eurozone sovereign crisis and rumours of a potential large wide scale European bank recapitalisation have helped sentiment and indices and spreads have made some recovery.

According to Markit, the senior financial index has tightened by over 30bp since the beginning of October when it came close to 300bp. Meanwhile, the subordinated index has tightened by almost 100bp from the beginning of October when it hit 553bp.

STILL SOME WAY TO GO

However, while the senior market is functioning, FIG syndicate bankers are reluctant to say that it is fully open.

"The list of names that can access the market is still quite small," said a head of FIG syndicate. "It's good to see deals on the screens on a Monday. Sadly, the timing of the current rally is a little unfortunate for those issuers that need access to the market most. A lot of Italian and Spanish banks have gone or are going into blackout which means that they won't be able to take advantage of this window. There is a potential big market mover at the end of the week and if it goes against them, we will go back to square one."

For those issuers still able to come to market, the covered bond market is also opening up to second tier credits. Coventry Building Society is out today with a new deal, a EUR650m three-year at 130bp over mid-swaps.

"They wouldn't have tried to come to market a few weeks ago when reception on covered bond deals was quite lukewarm, but they were able to get it away this time around," said a FIG syndicate banker.

Since the European Central Bank announced that it would be starting a new covered bond programme, the tone has improved in the market and last week, financial institutions were able to raise EUR6.75bn in the European market.

NOT CHEAP

And for those that have access to the market, it is not coming cheap. According to bankers away from HSBC and Commerzbank, the issuers are having to pay anything between 20bp and 35bp of new issue premiums.

"The premiums we are seeing are consistent with what the likes of Rabobank and Standard Chartered paid last week," said a FIG syndicate banker. "This is the sensible approach and should ensure that the new deals are well received."

Expectations are that strong demand from French insurance companies and UK investors will underpin HSBC's self-led seven-year. "Seven-year government yields are around 2.5% so the guidance of 160bp-165bp will get you a yield of around 4% which is attractive for these investors."

Meanwhile, a two-year FRN for Commerzbank has attracted around EUR1bn of orders from 80 accounts and will price at 158bp-160bp over mid-swaps. Initial guidance was 160bp over.

"The issuer opted for the short-dated format which is not surprising given that Deutsche led the way and was able to rely on a strong domestic sponsorship," said a FIG banker. "I expect Commerzbank will be able to do the same. Also, from an execution perspective, it's easier to do an FRN and Commerzbank has very little, if anything, in the public market in the format." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)