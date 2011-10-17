LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Financial institutions have been
urged to go ahead with bond issues as soon as they can before
the current window of opportunity shuts. HSBC Bank plc and
Commerzbank are out today with new senior unsecured trades and
bankers hope that more will follow. However, not everyone will
be able to make the most of the current good tone as issuers
enter their blackout period.
"There is a window now and we are telling clients to make
the most of it while they can," said a head of European
syndicate. "A lot is expected from this week's summits but they
could still fall short on details so it makes sense to take
advantage of the current good tone. We have seen a significant
rally on no details and just a sense of renewed urgency from
policy makers so they now have to deliver."
As well as next Sunday's summit of the 27 EU leaders, there
are possible meetings pencilled in for the EcoFin Council of EU
Finance Ministers on October 22 and a Eurogroup meeting on
October 21.
A head of European DCM echoed his view. "The market is
setting itself up for a potential big fall and if nothing
concrete comes out of these summits, we could have a massive
fall next week," the banker said. "I am a bit nervous right now.
Unless the solutions are good on details, it could get very
ugly. We are advising issuers to go now even if it looks like
they're having to pay a bit more."
The senior unsecured FIG market saw its busiest week in
months last week with almost EUR5bn raised in Europe. The weekly
volume raised easily exceeded August and September's monthly
total and was not far off the EUR7bn raised in July.
Renewed optimism about a potential solution to the eurozone
sovereign crisis and rumours of a potential large wide scale
European bank recapitalisation have helped sentiment and indices
and spreads have made some recovery.
According to Markit, the senior financial index has
tightened by over 30bp since the beginning of October when it
came close to 300bp. Meanwhile, the subordinated index has
tightened by almost 100bp from the beginning of October when it
hit 553bp.
STILL SOME WAY TO GO
However, while the senior market is functioning, FIG
syndicate bankers are reluctant to say that it is fully open.
"The list of names that can access the market is still quite
small," said a head of FIG syndicate. "It's good to see deals on
the screens on a Monday. Sadly, the timing of the current rally
is a little unfortunate for those issuers that need access to
the market most. A lot of Italian and Spanish banks have gone or
are going into blackout which means that they won't be able to
take advantage of this window. There is a potential big market
mover at the end of the week and if it goes against them, we
will go back to square one."
For those issuers still able to come to market, the covered
bond market is also opening up to second tier credits. Coventry
Building Society is out today with a new deal, a EUR650m
three-year at 130bp over mid-swaps.
"They wouldn't have tried to come to market a few weeks ago
when reception on covered bond deals was quite lukewarm, but
they were able to get it away this time around," said a FIG
syndicate banker.
Since the European Central Bank announced that it would be
starting a new covered bond programme, the tone has improved in
the market and last week, financial institutions were able to
raise EUR6.75bn in the European market.
NOT CHEAP
And for those that have access to the market, it is not
coming cheap. According to bankers away from HSBC and
Commerzbank, the issuers are having to pay anything between 20bp
and 35bp of new issue premiums.
"The premiums we are seeing are consistent with what the
likes of Rabobank and Standard Chartered paid last week," said a
FIG syndicate banker. "This is the sensible approach and should
ensure that the new deals are well received."
Expectations are that strong demand from French insurance
companies and UK investors will underpin HSBC's self-led
seven-year. "Seven-year government yields are around 2.5% so the
guidance of 160bp-165bp will get you a yield of around 4% which
is attractive for these investors."
Meanwhile, a two-year FRN for Commerzbank has attracted
around EUR1bn of orders from 80 accounts and will price at
158bp-160bp over mid-swaps. Initial guidance was 160bp over.
"The issuer opted for the short-dated format which is not
surprising given that Deutsche led the way and was able to rely
on a strong domestic sponsorship," said a FIG banker. "I expect
Commerzbank will be able to do the same. Also, from an execution
perspective, it's easier to do an FRN and Commerzbank has very
little, if anything, in the public market in the format."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)