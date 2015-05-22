* Banks' bill for misconduct rises to over $235 billion
* Critics say work still needed to change culture
By Steve Slater
LONDON, May 22 Twenty of the world's biggest
banks have paid more than $235 billion in fines and compensation
in the last seven years for a litany of misdeeds that has
scarred the industry and is delaying its rehabilitation.
The scale of the payouts, equivalent to the annual economy
of Greece or Portugal, has hampered banks' efforts to rebuild
capital, reduced dividends for investors and cut the amount
firms are able to lend.
The misconduct bill is expected to rise by tens of billions
more dollars, and many politicians, regulators and industry
observers said more needs to be done to deter wrongdoing.
"Some things have changed, but I'd be pessimistic of a
complete shift in culture without more measures being taken,"
said Mark Taylor, dean of the business school at the University
of Warwick in central England.
Taylor, a former FX trader and an adviser for the Bank of
England's Fair and Effective Markets Review, said bonuses are
too high, there is little threat of jail for wrongdoers and
bosses are not held responsible.
"The problem is the incentives for cheating markets is
massive. If you can shift a rate fractionally you can make
millions and millions of dollars for your bank and then for
bonuses.
"Once senior executives feel they are personally at risk if
the culture doesn't change, and individual traders feel they are
at risk of being put in prison, then you'll get a culture
change," he said.
Despite the scale of fines and compensation paid by banks,
relatively few individuals have been punished in any country.
COST OF MIS-SELLING
Six banks were fined almost $6 billion on Wednesday for
rigging currency markets, adding to a list of sins ranging from
traders manipulating markets to customers being lent money for a
house they couldn't afford or sold insurance they would never be
able to claim on.
The misconduct bill for banks is likely to be inflated by
more payouts related to U.S. mortgage mis-selling and
investigations into interest rates, FX trading and other
misconduct.
Lawyers said bank customers were also lining up lawsuits
based on the latest evidence they often didn't get the best
deal.
Bank bosses say they are paying for past problems and
standards have improved, while Britain's financial regulator
this week said imposing big fines does succeed in changing
behavior. However, they admitted it can take a long time to
change culture in big organisations.
Britain is introducing new rules to make senior managers and
board members directly accountable for their actions, which it
hopes will pin responsibility for reckless behavior on
individuals.
High profile scandals such as FX and Libor have seen record
fines imposed on banks, but it is banks' payouts to U.S. and
British customers mis-sold products that has swelled the
misconduct bills.
Data compiled by Reuters, based on filings by regulators,
other government authorities, data from banks and estimates of
U.S. litigation costs by analysts at KBW, showed U.S. banks have
paid $140 billion in litigation and compensation for mortgage
related issues since 2008.
Bank of America has paid out twice as much as any
other bank in settlements and compensation, with a bill of
almost $80 billion.
Redress for UK customers from mis-sold personal insurance
products has risen to more than 24 billion pounds ($38 billion).
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
