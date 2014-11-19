(Adds more detail)

LONDON Nov 19 The Bank of England's regulatory arm will scrutinise bonuses awarded to traders involved in attempts to manipulate the currency market, a senior official said on Wednesday.

BoE Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said some of the six banks fined $4.3 billion last week for attempting to manipulate the foreign exchange market were already clawing back bonus awards for traders that were involved.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority supervises banks in Britain.

"I would certainly say that we will look at their remuneration proposals when we get them in January," she told parliament's Treasury Committee.

"These are clearly egregious cases of misconduct and one would hope to see remuneration committees in these firms will use these powers they have to hold these individuals to account," Shafik added.

Some banks have dipped into bonus pools to pay recent fines, which sends a very strong signal, she added.

"Attempts to manipulate financial markets are probably the second oldest profession," she told lawmakers.

She dismissed concerns that customers would take their FX business elsewhere after the banks were fined for their misconduct in London.

"I don't attach much credibility to that view," she said, adding that enhancing the credibility of FX markets would ultimately be to the country's comparative advantage.

She was pressed by some lawmakers to extend bonus curbs at banks introduced under European Union law to the more junior level traders who were found to have tried rigging FX markets.

Under the rules, a portion of the bonus to a "material risk taker" - typically a senior member of staff - has to be deferred over several years and can be clawed back.

Shafik said she agreed in principle the curbs could be extended to more junior level banks staff.

She said the Fair and Effective Markets review that she co-chairs is consulting on how and whether bonus curbs at banks should be extended to FX and other markets.

Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, told Shafik that the BoE would be questioned by the lawmakers sometime in future on the central bank's role in the FX rigging scandal.

Last week the BoE dismissed its chief foreign exchange dealer Martin Mallett, saying he had not alerted his bosses that traders were sharing information.