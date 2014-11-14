(Repeats Thursday item)
* Trader expressed concern to Bank of England about deals
* Traders arranged currency deals but still used brokers
* Unclear why they paid apparently unnecessary broker fees
* "Back-scratching" goes on all the time in market -lawmaker
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 13 An independent report into the
Bank of England's role in the global currency market has raised
questions about the relationship between commercial bank dealers
and brokers for the first time since regulators began
investigating trading practices.
The report of an inquiry led by commercial lawyer Lord
Anthony Grabiner shows how an unidentified trader raised a range
of concerns with the British central bank three years ago,
including over the role of brokers in deals struck at the
"London fix".
Investigations by international regulators into the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market have focused on the daily
fix, the one-minute window at 4:00 pm when global benchmark
currency rates are set.
Grabiner's report was published on Wednesday, the same day
that British and U.S. authorities fined six of the world's
biggest banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to prevent
their traders sharing clients' order information and attempting
to manipulate the market.
Included in the 57-page report are transcripts of a
telephone conversation in October 2011 when the bank trader
expressed his worries to the Bank of England's then chief
currency dealer Martin Mallett.
Mallett was fired on Tuesday for undisclosed "serious
misconduct" relating to the Bank's "internal policies", the BoE
said, although it added that this was unrelated to the global
investigation. Mallett did not respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
In the call, the trader spoke of his concern that banks were
not only executing transactions at the fix for their clients but
also a large number of speculative deals on their own behalf
through brokers, suggesting that these may not be "genuine".
"I'm sure a lot of them are being made up and washed
around," the trader said.
"Why would they do that?" asked Mallett.
"To create brokerage, but also, to, you know, some of these
banks want to build a book and try and bully the fix," the
trader said.
In his report, which was commissioned by the Bank of
England's oversight committee, Grabiner said the trader's
explanation of his concern had been unclear, but noted "there is
nothing necessarily improper about speculative trading".
Grabiner also said he believed the trader's remark on
attempts to "bully the fix" referred to altering the exchange
rate at the fix.
It was for failing to prevent manipulation of the fix that
the regulators imposed their fines on Wednesday, including $1.77
billion in penalties that Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) slapped on five commercial banks.
However, Grabiner concluded there was no evidence that any
Bank of England official had been involved in unlawful or
improper behaviour.
Banks' use of brokers to match buyers and sellers in foreign
exchange dealing for brokerage fees is a normal, legal practice.
But it is unclear why bank traders would voluntarily want to
"create brokerage" - incur unnecessary brokers' fees - as the
trader alluded to in the conversation with Mallett.
Mark Garnier, a Conservative member of the British
parliamentary committee charged with overseeing finance, said
the most likely explanation is that traders give brokers
business in return for potentially useful market intelligence.
"It's the kind of back-scratching stuff that goes on all the
time. You could say that's the way the world works, but when you
look at it from the outside, you ask yourself, 'what the hell is
going on here?'," said Garnier, himself a former City financier.
COVERING THE TRAIL
While the banks have agreed to pay the penalties, they have
not admitted any liability, and no individual or institution has
been charged with any wrongdoing.
In its own conclusions, the FCA said top traders routinely
shared supposedly confidential information on their clients'
orders in electronic chatrooms. This came to light in
transcripts of their conversations, which the FCA published this
week.
Other transcripts of chatroom conversations in 2011 and
2012, read to Reuters by one source familiar with the
investigation, show that even when the traders could match the
client orders with each other, they would put the deals through
brokers rather than trading directly.
In one exchange from February 2012, one trader asked another
to decide who to give the brokerage business to. "Which bookie?
Your choice," he said.
Again it is unclear why the dealers were willing to pay a
broker for bringing a buyer and seller together, when they had
already done this themselves.
However, one consequence of putting these trades through
brokers was to hide the fact that they originated from the
chatroom conversations in which the traders at rival banks
shared client order information. The deals would appear to have
been arranged by the broker, not by the traders themselves.
"One reason you do it through a broker is to make it look
like normal business, disguise the transaction and make it look
less irregular," said Professor Mark Taylor, Dean of Warwick
Business School and a former foreign exchange trader. "It does
sound murky. There is no reason to do it," he said.
The FCA declined comment, as did the Wholesale Market
Brokers' Association, an umbrella organisation for the broking
industry.
