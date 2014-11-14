LONDON Nov 14 Britain's finance ministry will hand the country's anti-fraud agency all the funds it needs to conduct a criminal investigation into alleged rigging of the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market, a Treasury source said.

Finance minister George Osborne has written to the Serious Fraud Office to make clear that it will be given the funds it needs for the investigation.

"I understand that the SFO is in the early stages of a major investigation into forex trading. Given the importance of this work, the Treasury will provide the required funding for this investigation," the source said the letter states. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)