Nov 25 The U.S. Justice Department is
investigating allegations that an employee of HSBC Holdings Plc
leaked confidential client information to a major hedge
fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
The alleged leak is believed to have taken place in March
2010, when HSBC was advising British insurer Prudential Plc
on a major acquisition and was working on a related
multibillion-dollar currency transaction, the Journal reported.
(on.wsj.com/11WbsBn)
HSBC helped Prudential sell billions of pounds and buy
billions of dollars to finance the insurer's planned $35 billion
acquisition of American International Group Inc's Asian
life-insurance unit, the Journal said.
A senior HSBC trader allegedly alerted a trader at hedge
fund Moore Capital Management LLC, a prominent New York hedge
fund founded by investor Louis Bacon, about the impending
transaction, the Journal said.
HSBC was not available to comment.
The probe is part of a broader investigation into currency
market manipulation involving the British bank, as well as
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, UBS AG
and others.
U.S., Swiss and British civil authorities have already fined
six banks, including HSBC, $4.3 billion for failing to stop
traders from trying to manipulate the largely unregulated
$5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks
to interview traders, the latest sign that authorities are
closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running
probe, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)