March 13 The U.S. Justice Department is seeking
about $1 billion each from global banks being investigated for
manipulation of currency markets, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing people familiar with the talks.
The figure is a starting point in settlement discussions,
with some banks being asked for more and some less, Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1EIa6Mi)
One bank that has cooperated from the beginning is expected
to pay far less and penalties of about $4 billion are on the
table, Bloomberg reported, adding that the number could change
markedly.
With banks pushing back harder than in some previous
negotiations, including those for mortgage-backed securities,
the final penalties could be lower, Bloomberg said.
The discussions, which have begun in earnest in recent
weeks, could lead to settlements that would resolve U.S.
accusations of criminal activity in the currency markets against
Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co
, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS Group
AG, Bloomberg said.
Prosecutors are also pressing Barclays, Citi, JPMorgan Chase
and the Royal Bank of Scotland, to plead guilty, Bloomberg
reported.
Last year, regulators fined six major banks, including HSBC
Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp
, a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders
from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
UBS, the first bank to notify U.S. authorities of possible
misconduct, has been granted immunity from prosecution for
antitrust violations, Bloomberg reported.
Barclays, JP Morgan Chase and UBS declined to comment. Citi
and Royal Bank of Scotland could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)