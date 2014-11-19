LONDON Nov 19 More than 13,000 Britons signed
an online petition within hours on Wednesday calling for
regulators to force banks to tell consumers how much they make
on everyday foreign currency transactions.
The campaign - backed by money transfer company, Transfer
Wise - is the latest push for more transparency by companies in
London which are trying to eat into margins on transactions the
World Bank says average as much as nine percent.
This week saw calls for more regulation of wholesale foreign
currency markets after six banks were fined a total $4.3 billion
for alleged manipulation, and added competition for retail and
small business transactions would be an extra headache.
While a decade of computerisation has slashed to a few
hundredths of a cent the premium that banks charge large
companies and financial clients for buying euros or dollars,
consumers are still more likely to be charged a few whole cents.
Transfer Wise laid out research from the World Bank and the
Charterhouse agency which showed that banks and other
traditional providers of currency made 79 million pounds ($124
million) on embedded fees for consumer transactions in 2012.
Such charges would be slashed if banks were forced to give
details of the spread charged between mid-market rate - roughly
what a bank pays for the currency - and the rate offered to the
consumer, Transfer Wise said.
Banks, still the main destination for people who need
foreign currency, say they are providing a competitive service
and point to the costs of running secure operations and large
retail networks. They say fees fall for larger amounts.
Research by polling body YouGov has shown that 80 percent of
senior decision makers in small UK businesses underestimated or
did not know how much banks were charging them for foreign
currency, a manifesto accompanying the petition said.
Transfer Wise were targetting 100,000 signatures on popular
campaigning website change.org and intend to send it to the UK
Treasury's Economic Secretary for Financial Services, Andrea
Leadsom.
The company says UK regulators responsible for the financial
sector, payment systems and advertising, should insist on more
information being provided at point of sale, and is calling for
a public awareness campaign from lawmakers and consumer groups.
