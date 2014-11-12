LONDON Nov 12 The Bank of England said an
investigation commissioned by its oversight committee had found
no evidence that any BoE official had been involved in unlawful
or improper behaviour in relation to a foreign exchange trading
scandal.
The Bank said the report also found that none of its
officials knew of improper behaviour by foreign exchange traders
at banks based on shared confidential information, including
aggregated information about client orders.
Earlier on Wednesday, regulators in Britain and the United
States announced fines for five major banks for their role in
the case.
The Bank of England said one of its officials was aware that
bank traders were sharing information about client orders for
the purpose of "matching" which was not necessarily improper but
could increase the potential for improper conduct.
Despite being uncomfortable with the practice, the official
did not escalate the matter which "constituted an error in
judgment that deserved criticism, but such criticism should be
limited in that the individual was not acting in bad faith" and
the official was not aware of specific instances of such
behaviour, the BoE said.
Separately, British finance minister George Osborne said
Britain was taking "tough action to clean up corruption by a few
so that we have a financial system that works for everyone" and
the country's regulatory response to the financial crisis meant
"the world can have confidence in the integrity of Britain's
financial markets."
