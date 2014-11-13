(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 13 The $4.3 billion in
civil settlements struck Wednesday between six global banks and
U.S. and U.K. authorities over foreign exchange market
manipulation sets the stage for negotiations over related
ongoing probes that could bear much more severe consequences.
Citigroup, UBS, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of
America agreed to make the payment to settle civil
claims they failed to stop traders from trying to rig the
foreign exchange market.
But the deal did not resolve an advanced criminal probe from
the U.S. Justice Department nor an investigation from New York's
powerful banking regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, who has a
reputation of helping extract record monetary settlements from
global banks.
Sources familiar with the matter say the Justice Department
could bring its first criminal charges early next year, and that
Lawsky could take action against banks under his jurisdiction
ahead of his expected departure, which may come in early 2015.
Wednesday's deal appears to be the tip of the iceberg when
it comes to further legal action, said Josh Rosner, managing
director of Graham Fisher & Co, a New York research consultancy.
"Did they let anyone off of criminal liability? What was
settled?" he said.
Former prosecutors also said criminal authorities have
extensive evidence, based upon transcripts released by UK's
Financial Conduct Authority and U.S. civil authorities of
traders brazenly discussing attempts to manipulate foreign
exchange rates.
"Recordings are typically the strongest evidence you can
have," one former prosecutor said. Another former prosecutor
familiar with the probes said he expected that the publicity
around the first round of settlements would add momentum to the
outstanding investigations.
It is unclear how much higher the settlement amounts will go
beyond the $4.3 billion, and which banks will move first in
settling, especially with the U.S. Justice Department.
Earlier this month JPMorgan said it was "currently engaged
in discussions with DOJ" to resolve its investigation, one of
the strongest such disclosures, suggesting it could be one of
the first to settle criminal charges.
Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said the agency's
investigation is ongoing. Caitlin Ferrell, a spokeswoman for
Lawsky, declined to comment on the investigation.
The banks also face a criminal probe from Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO), and interest from the European Commission,
which has not yet opened a formal investigation.
NEW YORK PROBE
Lawsky, the head of New York's Department of Financial
Services, has in recent months helped land record settlements
from banks on sanctions and tax-related violations, and could
significantly drive up the ultimate price tag on the forex
probes.
Not only can he threaten some of the banks' licenses, but he
also has been known to demand firings of employees and clawbacks
of their bonuses.
In Lawsky's probe, more than a dozen banks have been asked
for documents, including Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Societe Generale and Standard
Chartered.
In a sign of Lawsky's clout, Barclays pulled out of
Wednesday's coordinated deal because it did not want to settle
with other regulators without having come to an agreement with
Lawsky, two sources said.
Lawsky has already installed a monitor from advisory firm
Devon Capital at Barclays and is close to installing one at
Deutsche Bank - a move that will allow him to collect greater
evidence of alleged manipulation and could strengthen his hand
in settlement talks, sources said.
One source said Lawsky sought to install the monitors after
receiving preliminary information that suggested the two banks
were among the worst offenders.
DAMNING EVIDENCE
Sources familiar with the Justice Department's criminal
probe said banks could face a level of penalties more severe
than those levied against them in a separate investigation into
the rigging of the London interbank offer rate, a benchmark
known as Libor.
For example, if a bank entered into a deferred prosecution
agreement to settle Libor manipulation charges, it could be
forced to plead guilty to criminal charges in the forex probe.
The Justice Department is also expected to pursue criminal
charges against individuals. Sources have said prosecutors are
likely to bring charges against traders and their supervisors,
but are not likely to reach senior executives at any of the
banks.
They note that transcripts provide damning evidence against
traders, but do not explicitly implicate top-level employees.
In private chatroom transcripts released on Wednesday,
traders are seen working together to move rates at which
currency pairs like the U.S. dollar and the British pound trade,
and to cover their tracks.
One Citigroup trader, for example, asks a trader at UBS
about another trader who may join the chatroom: "Is he gonna
protect us...like we protect each other against our own
branches."
In another chat, an HSBC trader and others celebrate moving
the rate: "Well done gents," one said. "Hooray nice team work,"
another responds.
