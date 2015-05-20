May 20 Six big banks agreed to pay $5.7 billion to U.S. and UK authorities on Wednesday over allegations they rigged currency markets, taking the industry's bill for the scandal to more than $10 billion. JPMorgan, Citigroup, UBS, Barclays and RBS agreed settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice. Barclays was also slapped with fines from other UK and U.S. authorities. The U.S. Federal Reserve fined all five banks and also Bank of America. In November, six banks were fined $4.3 billion for alleged manipulation of forex rates. Here is a breakdown of penalties on the banks for forex manipulation (in millions of U.S. dollars; Wednesday's fines in bold): BANK/AUTHORITY FCA CFTC OCC Fed DoJ NYDFS Finma TOTAL Barclays 441 400 342 650 485 2,318 Citigroup 358 310 350 342 925 2,285 JPMorgan 352 310 350 342 550 1,904 RBS 344 290 274 395 1,303 UBS 371 290 342 138 1,141 HSBC 343 275 618 Bank of America 250 205 455 10,024 Authorities: FCA = Britain's Financial Conduct Authority CFTC = U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission OCC = U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency DOJ = U.S. Department of Justice Fed = U.S. Federal Reserve NYDFS = New York Department of Financial Services Finma = Switzerland's Finma (Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)