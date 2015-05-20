ZURICH May 20 UBS said on Wednesday
it has settled a probe by U.S. authorities over alleged rigging
of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545 million in combined
fines and pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in a
separate matter.
The Swiss bank's disclosure comes as part of what is
expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and
criminal charges for five of the world's biggest banks in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign
exchange probe.
UBS said its settlement includes pleading guilty to
allegations it rigged Libor benchmark interest rates.
"The conduct of a small number of employees was unacceptable
and we have taken appropriate disciplinary actions,"
Zurich-based UBS' Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said in a statement on Wednesday.
