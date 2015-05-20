(Adds detail from statement, context)
ZURICH May 20 UBS said on Wednesday
it has settled a probe by U.S. authorities over alleged rigging
of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545 million in combined
fines and pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in a
separate matter.
The Swiss bank's disclosure comes as part of what is
expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and
criminal charges for five of the world's biggest banks in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign
exchange probe.
UBS said its settlement includes a $203 million penalty for
pleading guilty to allegations it rigged Libor benchmark
interest rates.
The Zurich-based bank originally reached a settlement on
that matter in 2012, but U.S. justice officials cancelled an
agreement not to prosecute UBS over Libor as the forex probe
mushroomed. The bank at one stage received a conditional
immunity over forex, because it was the first firm to report the
misconduct to U.S. officials.
The bank said U.S. prosecutors would not file charges
against the bank in relation to a currency business known as
'V10 structured products', nor its precious metals business.
"The bank continues to cooperate with ongoing investigations
by other authorities in this industry-wide matter, which include
investigations of individuals," UBS said in a statement, without
specifying.
Wednesday's settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice,
the Federal Reserve, and the Connecticut Department of Banking
follows a settlement UBS reached six months ago with Swiss
financial regulator FINMA, which included a fine and bonus
curbs.
"The conduct of a small number of employees was unacceptable
and we have taken appropriate disciplinary actions,"
Zurich-based UBS' Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said in a statement.
U.S. banks JPMorgan and Citigroup and
Britain's Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
are expected to plead guilty to criminal charges with the U.S.
Department of Justice related to forex rigging, people familiar
with the matter have said.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)