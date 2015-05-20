* Citi, Barclays, JPMorgan and RBS plead guilty
* UBS fine lower than expected, shares hit 6-1/2 yr high
* Barclays fined $2.4 bln, fires 8 employees
By Karen Freifeld, David Henry and Steve Slater
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 20 Four major banks pleaded
guilty on Wednesday to trying to manipulate foreign exchange
rates and, with two others, were fined nearly $6 billion in
another settlement in a global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day
market.
Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays
Plc, UBS AG and Royal Bank of Scotland
Plc were accused by U.S. and UK officials of brazenly
cheating clients to boost their own profits using
invitation-only chat rooms and coded language to coordinate
their trades.
All but UBS pleaded guilty to conspiring to manipulate the
price of U.S. dollars and euros exchanged in the FX spot market.
UBS pleaded guilty to a different charge. Bank of America Corp
was fined but avoided a guilty plea over the actions of
its traders in chatrooms.
"The penalty all these banks will now pay is fitting,
considering the long-running and egregious nature of their
anticompetitive conduct," said U.S. Attorney General Loretta
Lynch at a news conference in Washington.
The misconduct occurred until 2013, after regulators
started punishing banks for rigging the London interbank offered
rate (Libor), a global benchmark, and banks had pledged to
overhaul their corporate culture and bolster compliance.
In total, authorities in the United States and Europe have
fined seven banks over $10 billion for failing to stop traders
from trying to manipulate foreign exchange rates, which are used
daily by millions of people from trillion-dollar investment
houses to tourists buying foreign currencies on vacation.
The investigations are far from over. Prosecutors could
bring cases against individuals, using the banks' cooperation
pledged as part of their agreements. Probes by federal and state
authorities are ongoing over how banks used electronic forex
trading to favor their own interests at the expense of clients.
The settlements on Wednesday stood out in part because the
U.S. Department of Justice forced Citigroup's main banking unit
Citicorp, and the parents of JPMorgan, Barclays and Royal Bank
of Scotland to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges.
It was the first time in decades that the parent or main
banking unit of a major American financial institution pleaded
guilty to criminal charges.
Until recently, U.S. authorities rarely sought criminal
convictions against the parents of global financial
institutions, instead settling with smaller foreign
subsidiaries. That made it easier for the government and the
banks to control any fallout on the financial system and bank
customers.
Banks involved in the plea deals have been negotiating
regulatory exemptions to avoid serious business disruptions that
could be triggered by the pleas.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has granted
waivers to JPMorgan and the other banks that pleaded guilty,
allowing them to continue their usual securities business.
With prosecutors and the banks working out ways for the
institutions to keep doing business, analysts worried that
convictions would become more routine and costly for banks.
"The broader problem is that this now sets the stage for the
Justice Department to try to criminally prosecute banks for all
sorts of transgressions," said Jaret Seiberg, an analyst at
Guggenheim Securities.
Lawyers said the guilty pleas would make it easier for
pension funds and investment managers who have regular currency
dealings with banks to sue them for losses on those trades.
"There is already a lot of work going on behind the scenes
assessing how claims could be brought forward and those
potential claimants will be looking to today's announcement for
evidence to support their analysis," said Simon Hart, banking
litigation partner at London law firm RPC.
CITI BEHAVIOR "EMBARRASSMENT" - CEO
Citicorp will pay $925 million, the highest criminal fine,
as well as $342 million to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Its traders participated in the conspiracy from as early as
December 2007 until at least January 2013, according to the plea
agreement.
Traders at Citi, JPMorgan and other banks were part of a
group known as "The Cartel" or "The Mafia," participating in
almost daily conversations in an exclusive chat room and
coordinating trades and otherwise fixing rates.
The bank's behavior was "an embarrassment," Citigroup Chief
Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in a memo to employees, which
was seen by Reuters.
Corbat said an internal investigation should conclude
shortly. So far nine people have been fired.
University of Virginia law school professor Brandon Garrett
said the last case comparable to Citi or JPMorgan, involving a
major U.S. financial institution pleading guilty to criminal
charges in the United States was Drexel Burnham Lambert in 1989.
JPMorgan's share of the criminal fine was $550 million,
based on its involved from July 2010 until January 2013. It also
agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $342 million.
JPMorgan Chase said the conduct underlying the antitrust
charge was "principally attributable to a single trader" who has
been fired.
In New York, shares in JP Morgan and Citigroup were down 0.7
percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.
"IF YOU AIN'T CHEATING, YOU AIN'T TRYING"
Britain's Barclays was fined a record $2.4 billion. Its
staff continued to engage in misleading sales practices despite
a pledge by CEO Antony Jenkins to overhaul the bank's high-risk,
high-reward culture.
Barclays' sales staff would offer clients a different price
to the one offered by the bank's traders, known as a "mark-up"
to boost profits. Generating mark-ups was a high priority for
sales managers, with one employee noting, "If you ain't
cheating, you ain't trying."
Barclays fired four traders in the last month. New York
state's banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky ordered the bank to
fire another four who had been suspended or placed on paid
leave.
Barclays had set aside $3.2 billion to cover any
forex-related settlement. Shares in the bank rose more than 3
percent to an 18-month high as investors welcomed the removal of
uncertainty over the forex scandal.
UBS was the first firm to report the misconduct to U.S.
officials. It pleaded guilty and will pay a $203 million
criminal penalty for breaching a non-prosecution agreement over
manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate, in part based
on its forex practices.
UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, will also pay $342 million
to the Federal Reserve over attempted manipulation of forex
rates.
The Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a criminal fine of $395
million, and a $274 million penalty to the Fed.
The U.S. central bank fined six banks for unsafe and unsound
practices in the foreign exchange markets, including a $205
million fine for Bank of America.
UBS's penalty was lower than expected, and helped its shares
rise to their highest in six-and-a-half years.
The global investigation into manipulation of foreign
exchange rates has put the largely unregulated forex market on a
tighter leash and accelerated a push to automate trading.
Authorities in South Africa announced this week they were
opening their own probe.
