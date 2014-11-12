LONDON Nov 12 A year ago Tracey McDermott
marked mid-November 2014 in her diary for when British
regulators and their U.S. counterparts should aim to bring big
banks to a co-ordinated settlement over allegations that they
had manipulated currency markets.
But even her boss expected that timetable to slip.
Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), told Reuters on Wednesday that nailing
the landmark settlement had been "touch and go" and therefore
had "managed expectations" by publicly stating that he only
expected a conclusion in 2015.
McDermott, head of the FCA's enforcement and financial crime
division, proved correct in her prediction earlier on Wednesday,
levying a record $1.4 billion of fines on five banks, Citigroup
, UBS, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and
JPMorgan, for failing to stop their traders trying to
rig foreign exchange prices from 2008 to 2013.
U.S. regulators the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, along with
Switzerland's FINMA, also imposed penalties, taking the total
bill for the five banks plus Bank of America to $4.3
billion.
The FCA formally launched its investigation, dubbed
'Operation Dovercourt', in October last year.
McDermott was initially unsure how many banks or other
regulators would join, but knew it might suit banks keen to
avoid the kind of first mover disadvantage suffered by Barclays
when the British bank settled ahead of other banks in
2012 over allegations of Libor interest rate rigging, only to
find itself at the centre of the ensuing public furore.
Ironically Barclays' board decided to pull out of the
foreign exchange group settlement just hours before it was
announced, over concerns that the deal could affect a separate
investigation into forex trading by the New York regulator, the
Department of Financial Services.
OUTSOURCING DOVERCOURT
The FCA had identified what it considered to be the six
worst offending banks and sounded them out in July and August
about a potential group settlement.
Then, in the week of Sept. 22 the FCA formally visited all
six to tell them what their fines would be, people familiar with
the matter said.
They had until Nov. 7 to respond, and a settlement was
earmarked for the following week. That also put down a marker
for overseas regulators to coordinate their action with London,
the centre of 40 percent of foreign exchange trading, the
world's biggest financial market.
The CFTC and FINMA coordinated their penalty announcements
just days before the FCA went to press at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
Banks have spent tens of millions of pounds each on the
investigation, as the FCA effectively "outsourced" much of the
forensic work to bank staff and external lawyers -- despite
having a team of 70 of its own employees working on the case.
To silence critics who accused the watchdog of effectively
allowing the industry to run its own investigation, the FCA says
it gave banks detailed directions on the data it wanted,
including key words to search for in email and chatroom
conversations, and also asked banks to conduct interviews.
Some banks also said they started internal investigations
into their foreign exchange trading desks around June 2013.
RBS said clients complained about currency trading practices
in 2010 and 2012, and a trader raised further concerns in 2011.
RBS Chairman Philip Hampton said on Wednesday he regretted the
bank did not act quicker to investigate.
