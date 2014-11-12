ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it had found serious misconduct by UBS employees in precious metals trading in its investigation into foreign exchange manipulation.

"During its comprehensive investigations, FINMA found serious misconduct of employees in foreign exchange trading and in precious metals trading," the Berne-based regulator said in a statement.

In its third-quarter report published in October, UBS had said "a number of authorities also reportedly are investigating potential manipulation of precious metals prices."

UBS's precious metals trading is part of the bank's foreign exchange business at its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)