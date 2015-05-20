(Adds comments from the Labor Dept, adds the waivers now posted
By David Henry and Sarah N. Lynch
NEW YORK/LONDON May 20 A U.S. regulator has
granted a series of waivers to JPMorgan Chase & Co and
four other major banks allowing them to continue their usual
securities business, after they agreed to plead guilty to
criminal charges.
Four of the banks - Barclays Plc, JPMorgan,
Citigroup Inc and the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc -
pleaded guilty to manipulating foreign exchange rates, while UBS
AG pleaded guilty to rigging benchmark interest rates.
At the close of business on Wednesday, all of the various
waivers the SEC granted were posted on the agency's website.
The banks need the waivers from rules that restrict
criminals from doing securities business.
All of the banks received regulatory waivers allowing them
to continue to quickly issue new securities.
Barclays Plc and UBS were also each granted another type of
SEC waiver allowing them to continue their business activities
involving the sale of private securities.
In addition, the SEC also approved waivers that will allow
several of the banks to continue dealings with mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds.
The banks are expected to separately apply to the U.S.
Department of Labor for exemptions to deal with pension and
retirement savings plans.
The banks can continue to work for them while their
applications are reviewed, which could take months.
Absent an exemption from the Department of Labor, the
prohibition on managing a retirement plan would take effect upon
sentencing.
A Labor Department spokesman said the department so far has
received applications from JP Morgan and Citigroup.
In the past, waivers have generally been granted without a
hitch. However, the practice has come under fire in the past
year, particularly at the SEC, where Democratic Commissioner
Kara Stein has criticized the agency for rubber-stamping
requests and being too soft on repeat offenders.
A person familiar with the matter said that in this case,
some of the SEC's commissioners dissented on granting the
waivers.
