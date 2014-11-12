LONDON Nov 12 Rbs says to review actions of managers of foreign exchange, markets business Rbs says still in talks with other authorites including doj over forex settlements Rbs says timing and amounts of further settlements, litigation risks uncertain, could be significant Rbs says reviewing conduct of 50 current and former members of staff as well as dozens of managers Rbs says has placed 6 individuals into disciplinary process after forex probe Rbs says 3 staff are currently suspended as part of forex probe Rbs says remuneration committee to review possible claw backs after forex settlements (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)