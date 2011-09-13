PARIS, Sept 13 BNP Paribas said on Tuesday that it categorically denied comments about its funding attributed to an anonymous source in the Wall Street Journal and described its U.S. dollar funding as solid and strong.

"BNP Paribas categorically denies the comments attributed to this anonymous source and confirms it is funding itself perfectly normally in dollars both directly and via currency swaps," the bank said in a statement.

The bank also said it had 60 billion euros ($81.66 billion) in short-term dollar net funding below one year as of Sept. 9.

It said it had abundant euro funding and 135 billion euros in assets after haircuts eligible to central banks. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent)