* Taking harder line on dollar loans
* Rising funding costs, CDS rates hit appetite to lend
* Higher pricing seen on commodities, emerging markets loans
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Sept 14 French banks are pushing harder
to pass increased funding costs on to top companies in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa, further reducing the supply of
credit to the ailing euro zone.
Three French banks -- BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole
CIB and Societe Generale -- dominate the
EMEA syndicated loan league tables, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC.
Any change in lending appetite or strategy as French banks
try to stem losses caused by higher funding costs and low
lending rates will have a significant effect on the loan market,
bankers said.
Soaring credit default swap (CDS) rates of up to 300 basis
points (b.p.) for French banks are increasing losses on European
corporate loans which are usually priced well under 100 b.p.
A recent spike in dollar funding rates has made dollar loans
punitively expensive.
"Banks are losing money hand over fist. Syndicated loans
lost money before but it is worse now. This is really hurting
banks," a London-based banker said.
French banks have suffered most from the drop in short-term
funding by U.S. money market funds alarmed by Europe's
deteriorating sovereign debt crisis and French bank exposure to
Greek debt.
The amount of lending to French banks fell $39 billion to
$161 billion in August, according to JP Morgan. Credit Agricole
and SocGen were downgraded by Moody's on Wednesday.
BNP announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($96
billion)of assets to help ease investor fears about leverage and
funding that hit its two main rivals.
BNP Paribas said its funds from U.S. money market lenders
fell to $36 billion on Sept. 9 from $46 billion at the end of
July.
Its five-year CDS rate was 284-298 at 1500 GMT, according to
MarkIt, when Credit Agricole's was 298-313 and SocGen was at
407-429.
"One would think that the difference now, between where
French banks are funding themselves and where syndicated loan
pricing is, is unsustainable," the senior London-based banker
said.
BNP Paribas topped EMEA loan league tables at the end of
June with volume of $29 billion on 128 loans. The bank was the
biggest arranger of loans in 2010 when its share of 200 deals
came to $50 billion.
At the half year, Credit Agricole CIB's share of 80 deals
totalled $24.2 billion and SG's tally of 80 deals came to $20.7
billion.
ASKING FOR MORE
French banks have been trying to charge more for dollar
loans or deciding not to lend at all. BNP Paribas said 'no' to a
$1.65 billion commitment to join the top tier of SABMiller's
$12.5 billion acquisition loan, along with Commerzbank.
"Not to do it (SABMiller's loan) begs a question in terms of
strategy. Are those banks wising up to the true cost of capital
and funding?" a senior loan originator said.
Although BNP had sufficient dollars, it chose not to deploy
them, believing the return from the 10-bank club loan and a
10-way split of the bond fees did not offer sufficient
compensation, the bank said.
BNP Paribas also pulled out of a $1 billion loan for a Latin
American quasi-sovereign company, citing difficulties with
funding costs, and dollars in particular, sources said.
French banks, as well as Italian and Spanish lenders, are
asking for premiums of 25-30 b.p. on dollar loans and asking
companies to redenominate loans or limit dollar borrowing.
SocGen asked Adecco , the world's biggest staffing
company, to redenominate an upcoming $600 million refinancing
into euros, and to cap any dollar borrowings at a third of the
facility size, bankers said on Wednesday.
Commodities companies and top borrowers in Russia and the
Middle East are already feeling the effects of the dollar
squeeze and are having to pull loan pricing higher.
Swiss-based Vitol, the world's largest oil trading firm,
cut the size of its refinancing to $4.5 billion, and upped the
interest margin by up to 10 b.p. in a concession to lenders,
bankers said.
In the Middle East, pricing on Qatar Petroleum and
Exxon Mobil's $4.7 billion syndicated loan backing the
Barzan gas project has been increased from sub-200 b.p. on
estimates at the start of the year.
In Russia, pricing on Russian coal producer SUEK's $1.0-1.5
billion loan is being revised after the original margin posed
difficulties for European lenders.
Russian mid-sized oil firm Bashneft was also told by bankers
that it would have to increase pricing on its sub 200 b.p. to
around 275 b.p.
($1 = 0.731 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)