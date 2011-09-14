* Taking harder line on dollar loans

* Rising funding costs, CDS rates hit appetite to lend

* Higher pricing seen on commodities, emerging markets loans

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Sept 14 French banks are pushing harder to pass increased funding costs on to top companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, further reducing the supply of credit to the ailing euro zone.

Three French banks -- BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale -- dominate the EMEA syndicated loan league tables, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Any change in lending appetite or strategy as French banks try to stem losses caused by higher funding costs and low lending rates will have a significant effect on the loan market, bankers said.

Soaring credit default swap (CDS) rates of up to 300 basis points (b.p.) for French banks are increasing losses on European corporate loans which are usually priced well under 100 b.p.

A recent spike in dollar funding rates has made dollar loans punitively expensive.

"Banks are losing money hand over fist. Syndicated loans lost money before but it is worse now. This is really hurting banks," a London-based banker said.

French banks have suffered most from the drop in short-term funding by U.S. money market funds alarmed by Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis and French bank exposure to Greek debt.

The amount of lending to French banks fell $39 billion to $161 billion in August, according to JP Morgan. Credit Agricole and SocGen were downgraded by Moody's on Wednesday.

BNP announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($96 billion)of assets to help ease investor fears about leverage and funding that hit its two main rivals.

BNP Paribas said its funds from U.S. money market lenders fell to $36 billion on Sept. 9 from $46 billion at the end of July.

Its five-year CDS rate was 284-298 at 1500 GMT, according to MarkIt, when Credit Agricole's was 298-313 and SocGen was at 407-429.

"One would think that the difference now, between where French banks are funding themselves and where syndicated loan pricing is, is unsustainable," the senior London-based banker said.

BNP Paribas topped EMEA loan league tables at the end of June with volume of $29 billion on 128 loans. The bank was the biggest arranger of loans in 2010 when its share of 200 deals came to $50 billion.

At the half year, Credit Agricole CIB's share of 80 deals totalled $24.2 billion and SG's tally of 80 deals came to $20.7 billion.

ASKING FOR MORE

French banks have been trying to charge more for dollar loans or deciding not to lend at all. BNP Paribas said 'no' to a $1.65 billion commitment to join the top tier of SABMiller's $12.5 billion acquisition loan, along with Commerzbank.

"Not to do it (SABMiller's loan) begs a question in terms of strategy. Are those banks wising up to the true cost of capital and funding?" a senior loan originator said.

Although BNP had sufficient dollars, it chose not to deploy them, believing the return from the 10-bank club loan and a 10-way split of the bond fees did not offer sufficient compensation, the bank said.

BNP Paribas also pulled out of a $1 billion loan for a Latin American quasi-sovereign company, citing difficulties with funding costs, and dollars in particular, sources said.

French banks, as well as Italian and Spanish lenders, are asking for premiums of 25-30 b.p. on dollar loans and asking companies to redenominate loans or limit dollar borrowing.

SocGen asked Adecco , the world's biggest staffing company, to redenominate an upcoming $600 million refinancing into euros, and to cap any dollar borrowings at a third of the facility size, bankers said on Wednesday.

Commodities companies and top borrowers in Russia and the Middle East are already feeling the effects of the dollar squeeze and are having to pull loan pricing higher.

Swiss-based Vitol, the world's largest oil trading firm, cut the size of its refinancing to $4.5 billion, and upped the interest margin by up to 10 b.p. in a concession to lenders, bankers said.

In the Middle East, pricing on Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil's $4.7 billion syndicated loan backing the Barzan gas project has been increased from sub-200 b.p. on estimates at the start of the year.

In Russia, pricing on Russian coal producer SUEK's $1.0-1.5 billion loan is being revised after the original margin posed difficulties for European lenders.

Russian mid-sized oil firm Bashneft was also told by bankers that it would have to increase pricing on its sub 200 b.p. to around 275 b.p. ($1 = 0.731 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)