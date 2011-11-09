PARIS Nov 9 French presidential candidate
Francois Hollande, favoured in opinion polls to win the election
in April/May, said he would create a blacklist of hedge funds
and ban French banks from doing business with them if he was
elected.
Hollande, the Socialist Party's candidate, said on Wednesday
that if he came to power he would draw up a blacklist of hedge
funds, which he said bore a large share of the responsibility
for the world's economic woes.
He also said no countries should work with tax havens.
"The line I would lay down is that no bank can do business
with a fund that does not operate in an structured marketplace,"
Hollande told a news conference.
Hollande said he would also see to it that the investment
activity of banks were ringfenced from deposit-based retail
business -- a move that was part of the Socialist Party's
programme announced last April.
Hollande said regulation of the financial sector was vital
and should be dealt with by the G7/G8 group of industrialised
countries.
France's presidential election takes place in two rounds on
April 22 and May 6, followed by parliamentary elections in June.
(Reporting by Brian Love and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by
Geert De Clercq)