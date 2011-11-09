PARIS Nov 9 French presidential candidate Francois Hollande, favoured in opinion polls to win the election in April/May, said he would create a blacklist of hedge funds and ban French banks from doing business with them if he was elected.

Hollande, the Socialist Party's candidate, said on Wednesday that if he came to power he would draw up a blacklist of hedge funds, which he said bore a large share of the responsibility for the world's economic woes.

He also said no countries should work with tax havens.

"The line I would lay down is that no bank can do business with a fund that does not operate in an structured marketplace," Hollande told a news conference.

Hollande said he would also see to it that the investment activity of banks were ringfenced from deposit-based retail business -- a move that was part of the Socialist Party's programme announced last April.

Hollande said regulation of the financial sector was vital and should be dealt with by the G7/G8 group of industrialised countries.

France's presidential election takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6, followed by parliamentary elections in June. (Reporting by Brian Love and Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Geert De Clercq)