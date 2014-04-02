WASHINGTON, April 2 The Federal Financial
Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) on Wednesday warned
banks about rising cyber-attacks on their websites and their
cash machines, urging them to put the proper measures in place
to guard against fraud.
The group, which comprises top officials from the Federal
Reserve and other bank regulators, said it had seen a rise of
so-called denial-of-service attacks on banks' public websites in
the latter half of 2012.
These sometimes served as a cover for criminals to commit
fraud using stolen customer credentials.
The group also warned the banks that it had seen an increase
in cyber-attacks launched in connection with a type of large
value cash-out fraud with cash machines, known as "Unlimited
Operations."
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema. Editing by Andre Grenon)