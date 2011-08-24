* Tough new issue markets could curtail banks' pre-funding
plans
* New investors likely needed to replace
government-guaranteed debt holders
* Concentrated refinancing burden poses additional risks
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Banks will struggle to refinance the
upcoming mountain of government-guaranteed debt that is due to
mature in the next two years unless the primary market fully
thaws in the coming weeks, according to bankers and investors.
Banks had planned to aggressively use the autumn period to
get ahead of large refinancing requirements in 2012.
Thomson Reuters data show that the USD230bn equivalent of
European bank government-guaranteed debt will mature in 2012 and
US banks will have more than USD122bn maturing.
Governments started guaranteeing banks' debt issuance in
September 2008 as capital and money markets froze after the
failure of Lehman Brothers on September 15th.
Most of the guarantees had a three-year maturity, although
Spain and France allowed banks to issue up to five years.
"The wall of upcoming maturing government-guaranteed debt is
a concern, especially if the current market freeze goes on for
much longer and spills over into 2012," said Martin Lukac,
financials credit analyst at Principal Global Investors.
"If you look back, the government-guaranteed schemes were
all established around the same time and were limited in terms
of maturities which means that a lot of them are coming up at
the same time, making the banks' maturity profile very
frontloaded," said Lukac.
Pressure has built up in the financial sector. In recent
weeks, fears that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis will spill
over into banks has seen U.S. money market funds start to rein
back the maturities they are willing to lend to them.
"Bank treasurers know that next year is a big year for
government-guaranteed refinancing and part of the reason why
some of the larger funders in the market did so much at the
beginning of this year was because a lot of them wanted to
pre-fund some of next year's maturities in the autumn," Robert
Kendrick, financials credit analyst at L&G.
"This was to mitigate a concentrated refinancing
burden over the next couple of years, brought on by most
government-guaranteed issuance being limited to 2012 or 2013,
rather than being more evenly spread," said David Loughran, debt
syndicate at Lloyds Capital Markets.
The two biggest bank funding avenues, senior debt and
covered bond issuance, have been largely shut since early July.
"The problem is, issuance has now ground to a halt, and even
if they were ahead at the end of June, they might now struggle
to complete this year's funding," said Kendrick.
MARKET SHUT DOWN
According to Thomson Reuters data, a mere USD7bn equivalent
of senior was raised by European banks in July while the tally
for August is even lower at just over USD1bn equivalent. This
compounded poor volumes in June when USD17.4bn was sold, well
below May' s figure at USD41.2bn.
It's a similar story for the normally resilient covered bond
sector, where ING Bank's announcement on Wednesday that it was
planning a 10-year euro offering was the first benchmark
launched since early July when EUR8.1bn was raised. So far, the
tally for the whole of August is a mere EUR1.2bn.
Financial indices have performed very poorly in recent
weeks, according to Markit, its Senior Financial index hit a
record wide of 260bp on Tuesday.
It is not just a matter of the large refinancing size that
will be a challenge. Another will be finding investors in bank
debt.
"A problem that bank treasuries have been working to avoid
is a number of the people who bought government-guaranteed debt
won't buy anything else," said Lloyds's Loughran.
"So it's not as if the market will get a liquidity event and
have cash to put to work in bank paper. For some of these
investors, even a Triple A RMBS or covered bond won't
necessarily float their boat."
Banks' pursuit of new investors will be hindered by fears of
haircuts on senior debt: the debate on senior bondholder bail-in
will return in the autumn when the European Commission releases
its legislative framework on banks' resolution and recovery.
Meanwhile, investors are likely to demand higher premiums in
order to protect from volatility as good new issue performance
is not guaranteed given the market backdrop and the lack of
solution to the European sovereign crisis.
"If we were to see a new issue from a bank, the issuer would
have to offer a substantial new issue premium," said Lukac. "We
would also expect demand for new deals to be diminished given
that US-based accounts are currently not adding European risk
and this can really be felt in the market."
L&G's Kendrick added that said that while some of the
current concerns in the market were somewhat unjustified, he
would be reluctant to put cash to work right now.
"Selling a senior deal is very hard right now and in order
to buy, we would need to have confidence that a deal will
perform and not be 50bp wider the following week," he said.
While the refinancing numbers drop off
dramatically in 2013 and 2014, European banks' still have
USD41bn and more than USD94bn coming up to maturity in 2013 and
2014. Furthermore, as much as USD63.8bn of European
government-guaranteed bank debt is maturing before year-end and
USD49.5bn for US banks.
