LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The regulatory fog engulfing senior
bank debt thickened this week as the UK's Independent Commission
on Banking (ICB) became the latest body to release proposals on
how to make creditors liable for future bank losses.
Under the ICB's proposals, the pari passu link between
senior creditors and depositors would be broken and outstanding
debt would not be grandfathered, making it easier for senior
debt to be bailed-in.
The report is the latest in a string of global and national
initiatives that have yet to be implemented. Investors are
concerned that the various consultation papers pull in different
directions and sometimes even clash.
"What makes the current regulatory backdrop more difficult
is the fact that not all proposals are consistent," said Roberto
Henriques, head of European financials credit research at JP
Morgan.
"For example, the EC consultation paper published in January
referred that there should be a transition period consistent
with some form of grandfathering in order to give the market
time to adapt to the new regime. On the other hand, the ICB was
very explicit in its report in saying that there should be no
grandfathering for their bail-in proposals for senior debt."
For some investors, this is too much. Stephen Snowden,
investment manager at Kames Capital, told IFR last week that the
political tone for bond investors looking at bank debt was
unattractive and that they would be reluctant to extend credit
to banks.
"Senior is very difficult right now because of the concept
of bail-ins," he said. "We would only lend to banks if we felt
we were being decently compensated but this in turn could make
the price too high for the banks to borrow. For many banks in
many jurisdictions, senior is simply not an attractive
proposition and largely a relic of the past."
The regulatory uncertainty is yet another setback for the
senior market which has had a rollercoaster ride this year and
has come under severe pressure in recent months as a result of
renewed peripheral sovereign concerns. Primary issuance has
collapsed while spreads have hit all time highs, leading banks
to rely even more on secured funding and central bank
liquidity.
In the UK alone, investors not only have to contend with the
ICB proposals and how this interacts with the Special Resolution
Regimes already in place under the Banking Act of 2009, but also
a consultation paper from the Financial Services Authority
released in August that also considers bail-ins.
Meanwhile, at the European level, the European Commission is
expected shortly to come out with a legislative draft putting
senior bondholders in the firing line in order to avoid taxpayer
losses.
And as if that was not enough, the Financial Stability Board
and Basel are also pushing for the introduction of more
stringent resolution regimes across the globe.
HEADING ONE WAY
But while there is uncertainty about the mechanics of the
various resolution regimes, there is more clarity on what
regulators are trying to achieve.
"Even if there are small differences between the various
regulatory initiatives that are underway, it is clear what the
direction is," said Tamara Burnell, head of sovereign and
financials credit analysis at M&G Investments.
"Investors have to use their common sense. The supposedly
sacrosanct nature of senior was never contractual. Investors
were paid a yield pick-up over sovereign debt to compensate them
for the risk."
The notion of grandfathering could only be used in the
context of explicit regulatory frameworks - and none stipulated
that senior debt was sacrosanct, she said.
"So when investors ask for grandfathering, they are asking
to grandfather an assumption," she said.
The break of the pari passu link between senior and
depositors as proposed by the ICB, and the question of where a
bank's debt would sit in a ring-fenced entity are key issues for
some bondholders.
The increased regulatory and macro pressure on banks has led
to a dramatic increase in spreads over recent weeks with the
Markit senior iTraxx hitting an all time wide of 314bp on
Monday. Yet, despite this widening, investors are reluctant to
put more money to work in the asset-class.
"It's difficult to know what the clearing level is right now
given the lack of trading, but there is a general lack of
appetite for bank unsecured debt," said M&G's Burnell. "What is
clear however is that while levels appear to have adjusted to
the new reality, banks haven't passed on increased funding costs
on the asset side."
Analysts believe that if banks can't pass on these elevated
funding costs, they will have to deleverage further.
"Right now, five-year senior debt for a single A rated bank
will likely trade in the 200bp plus context, while iTraxx Senior
Financials has traded in the 300bp context," said JP Morgan's
Henriques.
"If these levels had to become the new benchmark for sector
risk premiums, then it would be quite concerning for the
longer-term viability of the sector. This is due to the fact
that funding cost pressure has implied that most European banks
would struggle to maintain net interest margins above 200bp."
European banks would have to deleverage their balance
sheets, in order to minimise reliance on wholesale funding and
normalise their credit risk premiums, said Henriques.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)