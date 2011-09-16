LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - The regulatory fog engulfing senior bank debt thickened this week as the UK's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) became the latest body to release proposals on how to make creditors liable for future bank losses.

Under the ICB's proposals, the pari passu link between senior creditors and depositors would be broken and outstanding debt would not be grandfathered, making it easier for senior debt to be bailed-in.

The report is the latest in a string of global and national initiatives that have yet to be implemented. Investors are concerned that the various consultation papers pull in different directions and sometimes even clash.

"What makes the current regulatory backdrop more difficult is the fact that not all proposals are consistent," said Roberto Henriques, head of European financials credit research at JP Morgan.

"For example, the EC consultation paper published in January referred that there should be a transition period consistent with some form of grandfathering in order to give the market time to adapt to the new regime. On the other hand, the ICB was very explicit in its report in saying that there should be no grandfathering for their bail-in proposals for senior debt."

For some investors, this is too much. Stephen Snowden, investment manager at Kames Capital, told IFR last week that the political tone for bond investors looking at bank debt was unattractive and that they would be reluctant to extend credit to banks.

"Senior is very difficult right now because of the concept of bail-ins," he said. "We would only lend to banks if we felt we were being decently compensated but this in turn could make the price too high for the banks to borrow. For many banks in many jurisdictions, senior is simply not an attractive proposition and largely a relic of the past."

The regulatory uncertainty is yet another setback for the senior market which has had a rollercoaster ride this year and has come under severe pressure in recent months as a result of renewed peripheral sovereign concerns. Primary issuance has collapsed while spreads have hit all time highs, leading banks to rely even more on secured funding and central bank liquidity.

In the UK alone, investors not only have to contend with the ICB proposals and how this interacts with the Special Resolution Regimes already in place under the Banking Act of 2009, but also a consultation paper from the Financial Services Authority released in August that also considers bail-ins.

Meanwhile, at the European level, the European Commission is expected shortly to come out with a legislative draft putting senior bondholders in the firing line in order to avoid taxpayer losses.

And as if that was not enough, the Financial Stability Board and Basel are also pushing for the introduction of more stringent resolution regimes across the globe.

HEADING ONE WAY

But while there is uncertainty about the mechanics of the various resolution regimes, there is more clarity on what regulators are trying to achieve.

"Even if there are small differences between the various regulatory initiatives that are underway, it is clear what the direction is," said Tamara Burnell, head of sovereign and financials credit analysis at M&G Investments.

"Investors have to use their common sense. The supposedly sacrosanct nature of senior was never contractual. Investors were paid a yield pick-up over sovereign debt to compensate them for the risk."

The notion of grandfathering could only be used in the context of explicit regulatory frameworks - and none stipulated that senior debt was sacrosanct, she said.

"So when investors ask for grandfathering, they are asking to grandfather an assumption," she said.

The break of the pari passu link between senior and depositors as proposed by the ICB, and the question of where a bank's debt would sit in a ring-fenced entity are key issues for some bondholders.

The increased regulatory and macro pressure on banks has led to a dramatic increase in spreads over recent weeks with the Markit senior iTraxx hitting an all time wide of 314bp on Monday. Yet, despite this widening, investors are reluctant to put more money to work in the asset-class.

"It's difficult to know what the clearing level is right now given the lack of trading, but there is a general lack of appetite for bank unsecured debt," said M&G's Burnell. "What is clear however is that while levels appear to have adjusted to the new reality, banks haven't passed on increased funding costs on the asset side."

Analysts believe that if banks can't pass on these elevated funding costs, they will have to deleverage further.

"Right now, five-year senior debt for a single A rated bank will likely trade in the 200bp plus context, while iTraxx Senior Financials has traded in the 300bp context," said JP Morgan's Henriques.

"If these levels had to become the new benchmark for sector risk premiums, then it would be quite concerning for the longer-term viability of the sector. This is due to the fact that funding cost pressure has implied that most European banks would struggle to maintain net interest margins above 200bp."

European banks would have to deleverage their balance sheets, in order to minimise reliance on wholesale funding and normalise their credit risk premiums, said Henriques. (Reporting by Helene Durand)