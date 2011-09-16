(Repeats to reach additional readers)
* Unsecured issuance dated beyond 2019 seen as difficult for
UK banks
* Investors worry about structural subordination through
ring-fencing
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - UK banks' access to long-term
unsecured funding could be jeopardised by the Independent
Commission on Banking's (ICB) proposals to make senior debt act
as a cushion protecting tax payers from future bank losses,
market participants warned this week.
Primary bail-in powers, proposed on Monday, will give
authorities the right to impose losses on a set of
pre-determined liabilities that are the most readily
loss-absorbing. This would apply to all unsecured debt over
one-year. If not sufficient, there would be secondary bail-in
powers allowing the imposition of losses on all unsecured
liabilities.
Despite the deadline for implementation being 2019, the
uncertainty caused by the proposals would make unsecured
issuance beyond that date more difficult and shorten banks'
maturity profile at a time when regulators are pushing for banks
to be less reliant on short-term funding.
"Were a UK bank to try to do a 10-year senior unsecured
tomorrow, investors will be asking themselves: is this
instrument already subject to the bail-in regime, and to which
entity will it be attached to upon implementation of
ring-fencing proposals?" said Roberto Henriques, head of
European financials credit research at JP Morgan.
He argued that short-term issuance might still be possible
but that banks needed duration, a view echoed by the head of
funding at one UK bank.
"Until we have more clarity and we see other jurisdictions
implement their own bail-in regimes, 2019 will be the cut-off
date investors will have in mind," he said.
He added that the question of where new debt would sit was
also on traders' and sales peoples' minds.
"We have been asked about the ring-fencing and where new
deals would sit," he said. "The perception right now among the
analyst community is that funding would be in the
non-ring-fenced entity but at this stage, it's difficult to
say."
Under the proposals, outstanding debt would not be
grandfathered and the pari passu link between depositors and
senior debtholders will be broken.
Covered bonds look set to become entrenched as the
instrument of choice to get duration on board, especially as
banks seek to comply with the upcoming Net Stable Funding Ratio
(NSFR) under Basel III.
According to RBS analysis, the large UK banks already meet
or exceed the NSFR. And according to a JP Morgan research note,
European banks have issued an estimate EUR216bn of senior
unsecured debt year-to-date versus EUR246bn of covered bonds.
BEYOND THE SSR
Lawyers said that while the regulatory uncertainty was not
helpful, it shouldn't stop banks from issuing completely.
"The question of how this affects the banks remains,
especially as the ICB has only made recommendations and we don't
know how they will be implemented," said Jonathan Mellor,
partner at A&O.
"It should not per se stop them from issuing. Banks with
programmes will probably just update their disclosure relating
to the report. However, it is another issue altogether as to how
investors will react to the bail-in recommendations."
The proposals go beyond the UK Special Resolution Regime
(SRR) put in place under the Banking Act in 2009 as the powers
under the SRR are not specifically designed to allow the
resolution authorities to impose losses on creditors.
"The ICB appears to be proposing to create a statutory
bail-in regime as opposed to a contractual one," said Mellor.
"While the UK already has a Banking Act that allows the
authorities to go in and resolve a failing bank, this will
probably need to be amended in order to incorporate any
statutory bail-in powers."
AGENCIES' WARNING
The three main rating agencies all said on Wednesday that
the ICB proposals would not have immediate ratings implications
but warned of the potential long-term impact.
Moody's said that bondholders would stand to be
disadvantaged by the proposals and any resulting legislation
because of the introduction of enhanced resolution powers,
including the ability to bail-in senior instruments.
Meanwhile, S&P said that if the recommendations were
implemented exactly as proposed, the agency would expect to
assign lower ratings to entities that are not ring-fenced based
on less government support and lower quality funding.
European banks' ability to raise unsecured long-dated
funding is lacking right now given the extreme volatility in the
markets and investor confidence being at an all-time low.
There has not been any senior unsecured public issuance for
more than two and a half months, with credit indices trading
near all time wides. The Markit iTraxx Senior Financials hit an
all time wide of 314bp on Monday.
"Right now, investors are reluctant to take exposure to the
banking sector as ultimately there are concerns with regard to
the solvency of European banks under debt restructuring
scenarios for certain peripheral sovereigns," said JP Morgan's
Henriques.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)