* Unsecured issuance dated beyond 2019 seen as difficult for UK banks

* Investors worry about structural subordination through ring-fencing

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - UK banks' access to long-term unsecured funding could be jeopardised by the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) proposals to make senior debt act as a cushion protecting tax payers from future bank losses, market participants warned this week.

Primary bail-in powers, proposed on Monday, will give authorities the right to impose losses on a set of pre-determined liabilities that are the most readily loss-absorbing. This would apply to all unsecured debt over one-year. If not sufficient, there would be secondary bail-in powers allowing the imposition of losses on all unsecured liabilities.

Despite the deadline for implementation being 2019, the uncertainty caused by the proposals would make unsecured issuance beyond that date more difficult and shorten banks' maturity profile at a time when regulators are pushing for banks to be less reliant on short-term funding.

"Were a UK bank to try to do a 10-year senior unsecured tomorrow, investors will be asking themselves: is this instrument already subject to the bail-in regime, and to which entity will it be attached to upon implementation of ring-fencing proposals?" said Roberto Henriques, head of European financials credit research at JP Morgan.

He argued that short-term issuance might still be possible but that banks needed duration, a view echoed by the head of funding at one UK bank.

"Until we have more clarity and we see other jurisdictions implement their own bail-in regimes, 2019 will be the cut-off date investors will have in mind," he said.

He added that the question of where new debt would sit was also on traders' and sales peoples' minds.

"We have been asked about the ring-fencing and where new deals would sit," he said. "The perception right now among the analyst community is that funding would be in the non-ring-fenced entity but at this stage, it's difficult to say."

Under the proposals, outstanding debt would not be grandfathered and the pari passu link between depositors and senior debtholders will be broken.

Covered bonds look set to become entrenched as the instrument of choice to get duration on board, especially as banks seek to comply with the upcoming Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) under Basel III.

According to RBS analysis, the large UK banks already meet or exceed the NSFR. And according to a JP Morgan research note, European banks have issued an estimate EUR216bn of senior unsecured debt year-to-date versus EUR246bn of covered bonds.

BEYOND THE SSR

Lawyers said that while the regulatory uncertainty was not helpful, it shouldn't stop banks from issuing completely.

"The question of how this affects the banks remains, especially as the ICB has only made recommendations and we don't know how they will be implemented," said Jonathan Mellor, partner at A&O.

"It should not per se stop them from issuing. Banks with programmes will probably just update their disclosure relating to the report. However, it is another issue altogether as to how investors will react to the bail-in recommendations."

The proposals go beyond the UK Special Resolution Regime (SRR) put in place under the Banking Act in 2009 as the powers under the SRR are not specifically designed to allow the resolution authorities to impose losses on creditors.

"The ICB appears to be proposing to create a statutory bail-in regime as opposed to a contractual one," said Mellor. "While the UK already has a Banking Act that allows the authorities to go in and resolve a failing bank, this will probably need to be amended in order to incorporate any statutory bail-in powers."

AGENCIES' WARNING

The three main rating agencies all said on Wednesday that the ICB proposals would not have immediate ratings implications but warned of the potential long-term impact.

Moody's said that bondholders would stand to be disadvantaged by the proposals and any resulting legislation because of the introduction of enhanced resolution powers, including the ability to bail-in senior instruments.

Meanwhile, S&P said that if the recommendations were implemented exactly as proposed, the agency would expect to assign lower ratings to entities that are not ring-fenced based on less government support and lower quality funding.

European banks' ability to raise unsecured long-dated funding is lacking right now given the extreme volatility in the markets and investor confidence being at an all-time low.

There has not been any senior unsecured public issuance for more than two and a half months, with credit indices trading near all time wides. The Markit iTraxx Senior Financials hit an all time wide of 314bp on Monday.

"Right now, investors are reluctant to take exposure to the banking sector as ultimately there are concerns with regard to the solvency of European banks under debt restructuring scenarios for certain peripheral sovereigns," said JP Morgan's Henriques. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)